BARTLETT — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will discuss proposed preservation work for Bartlett Bridge No. 153/108 carrying U.S. Route 302 over Stony Brook next Monday, Nov. 2.
The project will not impact any identified historic properties within or immediately adjacent to the project area.
The meeting will be Nov. 2 at 2:30 pm, via Zoom.
To attend the Zoom Meeting from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or an Android device, go to the Bartlett town website, townofbartlettnh.org/town-offices/bartlett-selectmens-office. The information to join the Zoom Meeting will be provided at the bottom of the webpage under “Meeting Link.”
Additional project information, including the PowerPoint for this presentation, can be found at the project website: nh.gov/dot/projects/bartlettjackson41989/index.htm.
The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the “Proposed Action” plan.
During the meeting, the public will be provided the contact information for the project manager to allow the opportunity, following the meeting, to ask questions and share their thoughts regarding potential improvements.
The goal is to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment. Accordingly, NHDOT assures that this project will be administered according to the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all related statutes to ensure nondiscrimination.
Any individuals needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment due to sensory impairment or other disability, should contact the Bureau of Right-of-Way, NHDOT, PO Box 483, Concord, New Hampshire 03302-0483 or call (603) 271-3222 — TDD Access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964. Notification for the need of assistance should be made at the earliest convenience.
