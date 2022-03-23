CONWAY — Settlers Green principal Robert Barsamian is mulling his options concerning a proposal to build a 102-unit workforce and senior housing project behind TJ Maxx after appearing before the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment last week to seek variances for that project as well as a 32-unit townhouse project at the end of Barnes Road.
He thinks applying for a special exception from the ZBA may be a better alternative than working under the town's affordable housing ordinance because “there would be fewer strings attached."
At the ZBA's March 16 hearing, Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services and Town Planning Director Jamel Torres said during public comments that Barsamian could get more units by following Chapter 195 of the town’s affordable housing zoning ordinance, which led Barsamian — accompanied by project engineer Mark Lucy of White Mountain Survey & Engineering, now a division of Horizons Engineering of Ossipee — to say they would prefer to study the ordinance and come back on April 20.
Without the variance or special exception, or using Chapter 195, the Residences on the Saco proposal behind TJ Maxx could have 66 units, Lucy said in response to a question from ZBA board member Luigi Bartolomeo.
Barsamian then explained that 66 units would not be economically feasible. “We can’t get there with 66 units. The water infrastructure alone cost is $1 million,” he said.
He said in a prior interview that the median home price in Carroll County in 2021 was “about $337,000” and he said he feels that given enough density he could meet the goal of affordable housing at 80 percent of that, or “about $269,000.”
Lucy said the goal is to build 102 units on the 15.6-acre parcel.
When Bergeron and Torres pointed out that by using Chapter 195 he could increase the density to as many as 193 units, Barsamian said that is not what they are trying to do with the project in terms of keeping some common areas open.
Torres said after the meeting. “Given that Mr. Barsamian was requesting 102 units per the variance request, staff suggested that the variance not be granted as proposed since the developer could utilize either the special exception review process via the ZBA or the Affordable Housing Ordinance provisions to build the number of units desired.
"The special exception review process with the ZBA would require at least 25 percent of the units to be long-term rentals, while the affordable housing ordinance would require at least 25 percent of the units to be affordable. Both of these required housing types would be a major benefit to the valley given the lack of long-term rentals and affordable housing units.”
But Barsamian told the Sun on Monday: “Under the town’s affordable housing regulations (zoning Chapter 195-4.A), there are conditions that put limits after someone buys a home and what they can sell it for; there are a lot of deed restrictions on the property; and 25 percent of the development has to be affordable and dispersed throughout the complex and not in one particular area," Barsamian said.
"It makes it kind of hard to implement all of the conditions — I can tell you it doesn’t make it very affordable.”
“We are trying to fulfill a need and not to be strapped with all those conditions,” added Barsamian.
He said with so many conditions, it also makes it harder to obtain financing, and the interest rates charged by lenders increase.
He reiterated that he is not seeking government assistance in the form of grants or subsidies.
He said his options include possibly withdrawing his request for a variance from the ZBA and instead a special exception from that board.
He said he is also considering seeking a special exception for the Barnes Road proposal as well.
The ZBA continued deliberating on his request until April 20 to give Barsamian time to consider his options.
In other action at the hearing, the board by a 5-0 vote unanimously approved a special exception to Joy Tarbell and husband Ed Minyard to convert the former McGrath’s Tavern into Vale Apartments, which will consist of seven workforce housing units, with six being one-bedroom and one being two-bedroom.
Approving the special exception were board chair/Selectman John Colbath, vice chair Andy Chalmers, Richard Pierce, Steve Steiner and Luigi Bartolomeo.
