LANCASTER — Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein denied bail for the Berlin man charged with setting fire to his neighbor’s house last month.
Messiah McMaster, 37, of 1553 Main St. in Berlin, is charged with two felony counts of arson, which say he set fire to the home of Janet and Richard Chevarie while the couple were away on vacation.
After an evidentiary bail hearing Friday, Bornstein said he found “by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant’s release will endanger the safety of the public.”
McMaster has been held in protective custody since his arraignment in Coos County Superior Court on March 7.
Bornstein said he agreed with the position of Coos County Attorney John McCormick that McMaster should be held in protective detention.
The defense requested an evidentiary bail hearing, which was held on March 17 and 25. Three witnesses testified and Bornstein renewed his earlier decision to keep McMaster in protective detention.
During McMaster’s arraignment, McCormick said McMaster and Richard Chevarie had a prior history that began when McMaster said Chevarie had blown snow on him while snow blowing his property a year ago. McMaster was upset over the incident and had a protective order against the Chevaries that had just recently expired.
The fire at the Chevarie house broke out in the early morning hours of Feb. 28 and the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. In bitter temperatures and strong winds, firefighters battled the fire for three hours to get it under control but the building is considered a total loss.
McCormick told the court McMaster’s brother in Georgia contacted local law enforcement to report a call from his brother telling him he had set fire to the Chevarie home.
Two days after the fire, the words “God Kills” were spray-painted on the Chevarie house and a car in the yard in orange paint. He said there was a spray-painted tag with the same phrase on a house on Iceland Street where McMaster had a dispute with the owner. In executing a search of McMaster’s house, McCormick said police found orange paint and a receipt showing it was purchased right after the fire. The county attorney also said McMaster had a significant criminal record.
The defense said McMaster travels for his work and was not even in the state the day of the fire. Public defender Hanna Kinne said the evidence against her client is largely circumstantial and he has only a misdemeanor record and no convictions since 2006.
