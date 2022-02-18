BARTLETT — Free-heeled backcountry skiing and uphill mountain skiing is the fastest-growing part of the ski market, with enthusiasts exploring the backcountry in their lightweight, alpine touring (“AT”) gear with skins and then cruising down pristine gladed terrain.
Come Feb. 24-27, the White Mountains will celebrate the growth in the sport with the Mount Washington Backcountry Ski Festival, with perhaps as many as 1,000 attendees expected.
Presented by the North Face, and departing daily for routes throughout the White Mountains after morning get-togethers at Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale (aka “Ledge Camp” for the event), in addition to the daytime skiing events, the festival will feature nighttime non-ski events at such venues as Theater in the Wood Feb. 24 and 26 as well as the regular Ski the Whites’ Ski Under the Lights weekly Friday night uphill lighted series Feb. 25 at Black Mountain in Jackson (see schedule below).
The four-day celebration of the many backcountry routes in the Whites is being hailed by event founder/ski guide Mark Synnott of Synnott Mountain Guides of Intervale and festival director Tyler Ray of Kearsarge as “the Premier Backcountry Festival in the Northeast.”
“We’re hoping for good snow, of course, but I want to underscore that good snow or not, the event will absolutely take place, because we’ve got so much stuff going on, on and off the snow,” Synnott said in an interview this week with buddy Ray at Synnott Mountain Guides, located behind Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale.
Founded in 2017, Synnott of Jackson and Ray of Kearsarge said the festival has been expanded this year to include workshops, apres-ski get-togethers, visits by professional athletes and more.
And if conditions are less than favorable, it won’t be the first time.
“My wife, Hampton, and I started this in 2017, and few of those years the snow has absolutely sucked — but we had a good festival, anyway. We made it happen,” said Synnott, not only a member of the North Face climbing team and a world-class mountaineer and climbing guide but also author of New York Times bestsellers “The Impossible Climb” and “The Third Pole: Mystery, Obsession and Death on Mount Everest.”
“The type of people who are drawn to a backcountry festival like this in New England know what to expect, and they don’t blame you for the conditions or weather — they celebrate the good times of everyone coming together to enjoy the sport,” he said.
Ray — principal of the Backyard Concept outdoor advocacy law firm of Conway and known for his event promotion skills — is the visionary behind the founding of Granite Backcountry Alliance, a nonprofit group that has worked over the past few years with landowners and government representatives to create backcountry areas while promoting “the Ski Kind” mantra of responsible use.
Ray also is founder and manager of Granite Outdoor Alliance, an outdoor industry trade organization.
But, as Ray notes, the Backcountry Ski Festival is not a GBA or GOA event — it’s a separate entity that is a partnership with Synnott.
The event’s guiding principles, according to Ray, are to “educate and cultivate a strong, spirited and welcoming backcountry community that likes to have fun, ski hard and dream big. The festival focuses on socials, competitions and clinics to ensure that the skiing community and industry is thriving.
The objective is to create opportunities for skiers, riders, and outdoor enthusiasts to participate in any festival outdoor activity regardless of age, ability, gender or otherwise, sharing a common bond.”
He and Synnott note that they are also celebrating and exploring how outdoor activities enhance the economy — allowing people to live where they like to play — which is a foundational pillar of Ray’s work at Granite Outdoor Alliance.
Synnott, for example, will conduct a workshop on how to be a mountain guide.
A new addition which is also workforce-related is a backcountry film competition (dubbed the “Diamond 48”) which will be launched at Ledge Brewing in Intervale at 5 p.m. Feb. 24, and ending Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.
With smartphones’ great video capabilities, the contest will ask competitors to put together their own ski film shorts, using their phones to record the footage over that 48-hour period, with storytelling being the primary objective. One of its purposes, Ray said, is to provide an audience for aspiring freelancer videographers who may be stuck in a day job or no job and ready to shift into the outdoor industry to sync up passion and profession. “It’s a strong trend happening elsewhere and the demand for such services is evidenced in a recent statewide outdoor workforce assessment survey that I conducted at Granite Outdoor,” said Ray.
“It’s called ‘Diamond 48’ because contestants will have 48 hours to create a film,” said Ray. “And we all know diamonds are made under pressure, as the saying goes, so the exercise is to produce a quality story in a pressurized environment. Stress management skills improve through multidimensional experiences and are no doubt required in backcountry skiing so there’s a nice complementary match with this 48-hour contest and skiing. It will be exciting to see which diamond shines brightest,” said Ray.
The festival is putting up $1,000 that will be presented to the winner, who will be chosen by the audience Saturday night, Feb. 26, at the “High George Beer and Gear” event to be held at Theater in the Wood in Intervale, 6-9 p.m.
That event is to be hosted by “NH Life” host and endurance athlete Kate Sullivan, who will be taking part in backcountry skiing for the first time at the festival and will be sharing her experiences at the gathering.
“More than anything,” said Synnott, “this event is about having fun in the outdoors with other like-minded people, and to introduce those that might be new to the backcountry to the unique terrain we have here in the Whites. I can’t wait to get out there myself and lead some of the courses.”
Festival passes, schedules and further information are available at skimtwashington.com.
The Mount Washington Backcountry Ski Festival will launch at “Ledge Camp” (Ledge Brewing Company in Intervale) on Thursday, Feb. 24, with coffee from Frontside Grind of North Conway at 8 a.m. (The schedule is subject to change, given weather and snow conditions.) Demos and guided tours will meet at that location from 8-9 a.m. each day of the festival.
Everyone will then head off to go skiing, led by 30 local guides who will be participating.
“Some of the guides are part of Synnott Mountain Guides; others are local enthusiasts. We’ll be heading out throughout the White Mountains, from Mount Washington to areas we have developed over the past few years,” said coordinator Ray.
Many of those Granite Backcountry Alliance-fostered areas are listed in the organization’s book “Graniteland,” on sale at Ragged Mountain Equipment and other locales, and from the website granitebackcountryalliance.org. Listed areas include Baldface Glade in Chatham and Maple Villa Glade in Intervale, both of which are located on the White Mountain National Forest; others include Hypnosis Glade in Madison and Ski Tow Glade in Lancaster, to name a few.
On Thursday, apres-ski music will be featured at Ledge Camp, hosted by Granite Backcountry Alliance from 3-5:30 p.m. and featuring a Red Bull Patio and pop-up shops.
The action then moves to the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Theater in the Wood in Intervale for the “High George Festival Opener” (named after Mount Washington) from 6-9 p.m. with an admission of $10 in advance or $12 at the door — or you can buy a festival pass for the three night events online for $30. Ray says at Thursday night’s event, there will be a presentation by festival co-founder Mark Synnott of Jackson and DPS Skis world record holder Aaron Rice.
Rice, of Utah, was featured in the Powder Award-winning documentary, “2.5 Million,” which followed his year-long journey to break the ski touring world record for vertical meters covered (which meant that he conquered 762,000 vertical meters, the equivalent to climbing Mount Everest from base camp to summit 216 times).
Another guest at the four-day event will be award-winning ski author and backcountry ski pioneer David Goodman of Vermont, who will be at Saturday night’s event, along with a special guest to be named by the North Face.
“We’ll mingle indoors and outdoors and there will be tunes, heaters, beers, good vibes and all-around smiles,” said Ray.
Rekiis Brewing Co. of Bethlehem will be on site with their beer and food truck. They have produced a New England IPA for the festival, called “High George” (it features an alcohol by volume content of 6.288 percent, mirroring Mount Washington’s summit elevation).
On Feb. 25, a DPS Riders Camp will be held at Wildcat Mountain and American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIRE) courses will kick off at various locations.
That afternoon, at an apres-ski gathering sponsored by Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, Crescent Kitchen Food Truck will be at Ledge Brewing Camp from 3-5:30 p.m., along with the Red Bull Patio and pop-up shops. An “Outdoor Office” panel hosted by Synnott will take place at 4 p.m.
Friday night, the action moves to Black Mountain in Jackson for the Friday Night Under the Lights Series, where a bonfire will be lit from 6-9 p.m. to provide warmth and good cheer.
Vendors and demos will be available. A Red Bull deejay will be on site to spin tunes, and Kringles Pizza and a cash bar will be on hand. The LOSTBO Cabin will also be open. Demos will be available.
On Saturday, yoga and skiing offered by Mountain Kula Yoga; Crescent Kitchen Food Truck will be at Ledge 3-5:30 p.m.; and a High George and Gear get-together will be held at Theater in the Woods from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance online or $20 at the door.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, the final day of the festival, the same schedule will be followed from 8-9 a.m. with coffee and demos at Ledge Camp. Then everyone will head to adventure time on selected courses in the backcountry. It’s also the day of the MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoeing Association’s 32nd annual Chocolate Festival at participating businesses along the ski touring network, with Ledge Brewing Company taking part from 3-5:30 p.m.
Rental equipment is available from local vendors.
Demo equipment is available from skis, boots, backpacks, beacons to splitboards. Participants may demo equipment and not attend a course. Every demo price is set by the manufacturer. Demo equipment includes gear from The North Face, Blizzard, DPS, Weston Backcountry, Winterstick, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Mammut, Jones, Blizzard Skis and Tecnica Boots.
All guided tours have different prices (see “store” online). An online auction is ongoing.
For more, go to skimtwashington.com or email festival@skimtwashington.com.
