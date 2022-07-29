Ossipee garden

Back row, from left: Vanessa Smith of White Horse, Eric Smith of Aubuchon Hardware, Dave Gleason of White Horse; front row, from left: Joy Gagnon of UNH Extension Service and Eric Moran of White Horse. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — Organizers of a community garden say the vegetables they are growing now will plant a seed hope in the community where many struggle to put wholesome food on the table.  

The 50-by-70 foot community garden, which is located at White Horse Recovery  Center on Route 16B, is a joint venture with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, with support from various local businesses, including Aubuchon Hardware. Members of the public are encouraged to help as well. The vegetables are free, but donations are welcome. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.