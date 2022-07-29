Back row, from left: Vanessa Smith of White Horse, Eric Smith of Aubuchon Hardware, Dave Gleason of White Horse; front row, from left: Joy Gagnon of UNH Extension Service and Eric Moran of White Horse. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — Organizers of a community garden say the vegetables they are growing now will plant a seed hope in the community where many struggle to put wholesome food on the table.
The 50-by-70 foot community garden, which is located at White Horse Recovery Center on Route 16B, is a joint venture with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, with support from various local businesses, including Aubuchon Hardware. Members of the public are encouraged to help as well. The vegetables are free, but donations are welcome.
At White Horse, people can get help for addiction and mental health problems and receive counseling and peer support.
"White Horse knows that we can't just work on substance use, you have to elevate the entire community," said Eric Moran of White Horse.
"So providing inexpensive, healthy meals, where kids can also not only be fed better, but they can come and learn what they can actually grow right out of the ground in their own yard. In troubling times, that's how the human race will survive," Moran said.
He added the garden has more room to grow.
"If this actually gets the community to realize this is a community garden, this is for them and they pitch in and they're helping to weed it and they have to water it, we can go much bigger," said Moran, adding he'd love to have fruit trees and is working on a rainwater fed irrigation system.
Eventually White Horse hopes to have a little stand where people can pick up vegetables and leave a donation. As of now, people can just stop by White Horse and ask for assistance if they are unsure what or how to pick the vegetables they need. The first significant harvest was collected Thursday.
"Just today we pulled out a basket full," said Joy Gagnon of the Extension Service.
Among the produce being grown is broccoli, eggplant, tomatoes, peppers, kale, corn, squash, zucchini, beans, and watermelon
The garden will grow pumpkins and squash in the fall.
The garden has been expanding since its inception in 2018, but its purpose is more timely than ever because of escalating food prices, organizers say.
"We're not just here serving people that are struggling with addiction, but we're giving them something healthy to do that gives back to the community," said White Horse Recovery coach Vanessa Smith.
The idea for the garden came from Moran and Eric Smith who works at Aubuchon Hardware. He used to sit on a now defunct advisory board for White Horse. The idea was to five addicts some thing productive to do with their hands. Aubuchon donated various supplies as did other companies like Coleman's, Ace Hardware and Mountain Granary.
Some of the food will be used by Gagnon's cooking class ,which she teaches at White Horse's dinners on Friday nights for families in recovery.
"Come on down," was Moran's invitation to the entire community.
"We I want your kids to be healthy so they make good choices and they're not coming to see me when they're 18 to help get them into treatment, right?"
For more information, call Moran at (603) 515-6198.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.