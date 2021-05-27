CONWAY — The last facade of the Artist Falls Lodge — once known as the Cranmore Fitness Club — came down Thursday morning at about 11 a.m., according to Project Manager Jim Shultz of Opechee Construction Corporation in Belmont.
The facility is being razed to make way for a four-story, 92-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott hotel headed by the Lafrance Hospitality Group, also owners of the Residence Inn by Marriott of North Conway.
“The project has gone pretty straightforwardly; it’s been pretty easy,” said Shultz, Thursday afternoon, noting his crew of five has been on the site weekdays since May 17 “pretty much 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
He said Kidder Building and Wrecking Inc. of Plaistow handled the heavy demolition with an excavator.
“I expect we will continue with the demolition and cleanup for the next two weeks and then we will begin site work (for the hotel),” said Shultz. “We have to relocate a culvert on the site that currently runs under the building — we need to move it out from the bulding and then we will start excavation of the foundation.”
When the Sun jokingly asked if his crews found any old tennis balls from the glory days of the Volvo International Tennis Tournament held at the outdoor former Cranmore Tennis Stadium from 1975 to 1984, Shultz laughed and said, “No, nothing like that. The building had been pretty well salvaged by Cranmore employees. We’ve just been taking down the structure, which has a steel frame and metal roofing.”
He said that his company builds "about two hotels a year for Lafrance, although we don't build all of their hotels."
Known in recent years as the Artist Falls Lodge, the 1971-built Cranmore Fitness Center closed in August 2019, with Cranmore donating its fitness equipment to a local start-up facility, CORE, located on East Conway Road.
The two tennis courts were rented since that time by a local tennis group that is currently seeking other alternatives. The building was also used by Cranmore for its tubing park ticket sales and food beverage this past winter, according to Cranmore Marketing Director Becca Deschenes.
It was originally built as an indoor tennis and racquetball facility and owned by the late Howard S. Hatch. The outdoor stadium located next to the building, hosted the Volvo International Tennis Tournament and greats such as Jimmy Connors played there. The tournament was played on outdoor red clay courts but it moved to a hard court surface (asphalt) in Stratton, Vt., in 1985 and eventually to New Haven, Conn.
The clay courts were demolished in 2010 to accommodate the tubing park.
In recent years the club also was home to the haunted house Ghoullog, which operated for a month or so in the fall through Halloween.
Under local zoning regulations, the new hotel must set aside 2 acres of land for each guest room planned. Cranmore has dedicated 184 acres of its 814 acres to satisfy that requirement.
When the project received its approval from the Conway Planning Board in November 2019, the hotel’s footprint was revealed to be smaller than the existing 55,000-square-foot building.
When the hotel project was first announced in 2019, Cranmore President and General Manager Wilcox said, “Resort hotels are very common at ski resorts in New Hampshire and across the country. Adding a resort hotel at Cranmore would be a natural fit and would round out the resort’s offerings.”
Lafrance Hospitality Group closed on the sale of the property earlier this month.
Richard Lafrance, CEO of Lafrance Hospitality Associates, told the Sun he is eagerly looking forward to opening the new hotel and said it will complement Cranmore’s year-round activities, both as a ski resort in winter and its summer amenities.
Those amenities include downhill mountain biking (both beginner and intermediate). The site is also located at the start of the planned MWV Recreation Path that will extend south alongside Puddin Pond and the North-South Road to Hemlock Lane near WalMart and beyond, if all goes according to plan.
Lafrance added that he expects the Residence Inn in North Conway will lead to referrals between the two hotels.
“We’re going full steam ahead. We hope to open the hotel next mid-summer, July 1, probably a 14-month project,” said Lafrance.
He noted that as is the case in all industries these days, there is a worker shortage as well as a challenge in terms of quantity and pricing of building materials.
“But we’re optimistic,” he said.
He said the hotel will feature a fitness center for guests, outdoor seating with firepits and an indoor pool. He added that there will potentially be some reciprocal use of the existing Kearsarge Brook Condominiums' outdoor pool located near the base of the adjacent Cranmore tubing park.
“That is to be worked out with the Fairbank Group,” said Lafrance, referring to Brian and Tyler Fairbank, owners of Cranmore, which they bought in 2010 with Joseph O’Donnell and who have since overseen its redevelopment.
Cranmore earlier this month unveiled its Phase III of that redevelopment, which will include a new Fairbank Lodge with day ski services as well as 15 new condominium units. Pending approvals, Cranmore hopes to break ground on that phase in spring 2022.
“The Fairbank Lodge is the next chapter of improvements that will continue to make Cranmore a progressive and leading year-round resort in New England,” said and Wilcox, adding, “Mixing condominiums with new ski facilities is a proven model in the ski industry.”
Lafrance said his company also operates the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Plymouth and Tru by Hilton in Manchester.
“We have a lot of synergy in New Hampshire, where we can cross-promote our hotels,” he said.
He said the family business began in 1946 when his parents opened a diner, which they expanded to a full-size restaurant in 1955. After graduating from Notre Dame and doing service in the military, Lafrance joined the family business in 1972. The company’s first hotel was a Hampton Inn, built in Westport next to the family restaurant in 1989.
The company owns five independent restaurants in southern New England and 17 hotels, with another to open in June in Mansfield, Mass. It is a Fairfield Inn “that is almost identical to the Cranmore hotel that we will be building,” said Lafrance.
For more information about Cranmore Mountain Resort, go to cranmore.com. For more on Lafrance Hospitality, go to lafrancehospitality.com.
