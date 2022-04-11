sed ordinance designed to increase affordable stock in Conway. Harrison Kanzler, executive director of the MWV Housing Coalition, said it is badly needed.
The group held a workshop last Thursday, and Kanzler said it showed “what could be built under the proposed new cluster development ordinance that people are going to be voting on Tuesday.”
At the forum, the group floated hypotheticals showing “how the ordinance could increase the number of units that could be built versus how many could be built on those parcels under current zoning density requirements,” Kanzler said.
The hypotheticals included a parcel off Washington Street in Conway Village; a lot near the North Conway Post Office between Grove and Seavey Streets once occupied by the North Conway Grammar School; and the site of the former Alpine Lounge at 00000 Skimobile Road.
He stressed that it was all an exercise in planning and not a real project.
Key aspects of Article 6 include: creating a conditional use permit for cluster developments in Conway; clusters including only single-family homes and duplexes; units being between 400 square feet and 1,200 square feet; units being primary residences or leased for a term no shorter than 180 days; units being served by municipal sewer and water; and allowed density being a quarter-acre for the first unit and 5,000 square feet for subsequent units (current density allotment is a half-acre for the first unit and a quarter-acre for all subsequent units).
“We estimate that the sale price for the Washington Street units and the Seavey Street units would be between $267,000 and $334,000 — we got those figures based on area median income; those would be based on someone making 80 to 100 percent percent of AMI,” Kanzler said.
For Skimobile Road, the development cost for the 2.94-acre lot would be between $272,000 and $296,000 with 16 units possible under the proposed ordinance compared to 10 units under current zoning.
Realtor Kevin Killourie of Badger Smith and Peabody said Monday the 2.94-acre former Alpine site is listed by the state Department of Transportation for $825,000 and an adjacent site at 137 Skimobile Road is listed for $337,000 — both were taken by the state for the now defunct Route 16 bypass.
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) said the bids were to close at 5 p.m. on both sites along with others along the corridor and that the governor and council would be expected to award them at an upcoming meeting.
“Affordable is different for everyone,” said Kanzler, “These, if built, would be more easily affordable than the current market where the average listing price for a home in Conway right now is $575,000.”
