CONWAY — It’s back-to-school week for students across SAU 9 and 13 along with MSAD 72, and included among this year’s school supplies are masks, at least to start.
The three districts were among just 12 percent of all SAUs and MSADs in the Granite and Pine Tree states to offer face-to-face learning for the entire 2020-21 school year.
The first day of classes in MSAD 72 for K-8 students is on Wednesday, while SAU 9 and SAU 13 head to school on Thursday. While starting on different days, students will all be doing the same thing once they board the bus — wear a mask. Masking is required at all times on school buses per the Centers for Disease Control.
“I think we’re ready to go,” Kevin Richard, superintendent for SAU 9, said by phone Tuesday. “Staff are excited to get kids back and eager to get started and to keep them in school face-to-face.”
SAU 9 encompasses Kennett High School, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree School in Conway, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett and the Jackson Grammar School in Jackson.
The Conway, Bartlett and Jackson school boards all voted to adopt the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan earlier this month (tinyurl.com/5e7kuvz3)
The SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Green is “minimal indicators of concern. Limited or no restrictions on school operations.” Yellow is ”some indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to follow modified protocols and procedures.” Red is “multiple indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to strict protocols and procedures.”
In the green operating conditions, masks will be optional. Under yellow, masking will be based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. If a school reaches red, masks will be required at all times.
Conway is currently in the yellow zone, which under the guidelines calls for masking indoors but not outside when students and staff can socially distance themselves.
“We will begin the year, with masks inside,” Richard, who plans to tour each of the schools on Thursday, said.
He added: “One of the things I’d ask is that people be patient for the first couple of days. With so much construction going on, we don’t know how this is going to impact pickups and drop-offs. Give us a little time to work out the kinks.”
“I would echo what Kevin said about hoping that people are patient, especially given that we have roughly three times the number of people using school transportation paired with the fact that the district is taking over bussing from Bennett Transportation,” said MSAD 72 Superintendent Jay Robinson on Tuesday. “I just finished a meeting with the drivers, and we are very fortunate to have a positive, dedicated group of people to help start the year off on a good note.”
MSAD 72 includes Fryeburg Academy and the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg; New Suncook in Lovell, Maine; and Brownfield Denmark Elementary in Denmark, Maine.
MSAD 72 has a new website (msad72.org) that went live on Monday. On is a 10-page COVID-19 return to school guideline for students and families.
Robinson shared the plan components for masking. “All employees, students and visitors will be required to mask while indoors. Masking will be optional outside. Masking, per federal guidelines, will be mandatory at least through early January on all district transportation. Mandatory masking will be revisited as guidance from the CDC/DOE changes and as community conditions evolve.”
Changes from the 2020-21 school year, according to Robinson include: “We will resume after-school activities such as (after-school enrichment) and athletics. With Universal Indoor Masking: Close contacts (asymptomatic) of anyone testing positive will not have to quarantine, which will be very beneficial for families. Students will not be required to maintain such small, self-contained cohorts. Teachers will regain access to their ‘home’ classrooms for instruction.”
Also in SAU 9, with the beginning new school year, there will be a period of adjusting to some routes, especially with the later start time of 8 a.m. at Kennett High School. The elementary schools in Conway will continue to start at 9 a.m.
“We ask parents and students to be patient and learn to go with the flow a little bit,” Gredel Shaw, transportation coordinator for SAU 9, said by phone on Friday. “A little flexibility goes a long way. We need to see who is riding the bus and who isn’t and make adjustments from there.”
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating was limited on the buses to a maximum of 26 students with each child being in their own row of seats.
“Based on where we are at right now, we’ll have two students per (row of seats) and up to at least 50 students,” said Shaw.
Shaw said students will have assigned seats to open the school year.
“We’re kind back to two years ago to the so-called normal year,” she said, explaining that while masks are required, the bus drivers will also be taking daily attendance and monitoring the seating charts.”
“The driver’s job is much more than just driving the bus,” Shaw said, smiling. “The really impressive thing about them is they are very good at adjusting their sails. They’ll get the routine down in a week or two.”
In SAU 13, new Superintendent Dr. Michael Whaland will have a little different opening to the school year than he envisioned. Not only will he be wearing his superintendent hat, but he'll also be spending some time as the interim principal at Freedom Elementary.
Pat Stone submitted her resignation on April 12 and stepped down at the end of June, and the Freedom School Board has been unable to fill the position.
“We’ve interviewed some candidates and come close a couple of times, but had some things that didn’t work out for one reason or another,” Whaland said. “I think the important thing is for us to take the time and find the right fit for the school, students and staff. It’s all about putting kids first.”
SAU 13, which covers Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, will see two of the three schools open the year with masks optional indoors. Freedom and Madison are going that route, while the Brett School will require masks indoors to start school.
In August of 2020, the Madison School Board unanimously approved a return-to-school plan, voting to support face-to-face learning. Students weren’t required to wear masks during the entire school day.
“We took a lot of heat for that,” Jim Curran, board chairman, said, “but at the end of the year, we yielded the same results at other districts. Students and staff were all safe.”
Curran added: “We polled our parents and looked at all of the data. Heather and her team have done a phenomenal job. The plan is concise and lets people know what we need to do to start the school year safely.”
In Freedom, in the 10-page re-entry plan (tinyurl.com/3pcab8a6). masks will only be required indoors when three feet of social distancing can not be achieved.
Fryeburg Academy, which holds a freshman and new student orientation on Thursday, will hold the first day of classes for all students on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The Academy’s 12-page “Campus Reopening Framework” has a green, yellow and red model (tinyurl.com/b45vr9db).
“For the 2021-22 school year, the Academy will reopen campus under the Yellow Operational Model, based on insufficient student vaccination rates, the absence of a vaccine for children under the age of 12 (FA students’ young-er siblings being a specific focus of concern) and rising Oxford and Carroll County transmission rates,” the Task Force states. “Should these assessment indicators improve over the course of the year, or worsen, the Academy will adjust its operating model accordingly.”
