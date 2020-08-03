OSSIPEE — An architect is looking into how much it might cost to put a day-care facility and offices at the old county nursing home.
Attending Monday's meeting either in person or via Zoom were the three county commissioners (David Babson, Amanda Bevard and Terry McCarthy) legislative delegation chair Edie DesMarais, county facilities director Bob Murray, Mountain View Administrator Howie Chandler, Teri Ann Cox of Wolfeboro Area Children's Center and architect Anthony Fallon.
The building has sat largely unused after Carroll County moved its seniors into a new building in 2011.
Toward the end of the 90-minute meeting, Fallon said he could do some preliminary work involving cost estimates for converting the two wings into child-care space and office space by the end of September. He said he would do this work at no cost to the county.
"I'm easy," said Fallon of Tony Fallon Architecture of Strafford. "I'll do some rudimentary drawings, talk to some construction companies and do the first step on my own at no charge to you, and we'll see where we go from there."
Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) said she "greatly, greatly appreciated" Fallon's contribution.
"I think if we had some numbers by the end of September, we could get them into the budget for next year," said Bevard.
The county might be able to acquire grants to help pay the cost of renovations.
County officials said the day-care center could serve not only the children of county employees but also from the wider community if space is available. Staff may be surveyed in the near future to determine how many employees would be interested in child care at the county.
Human Resources Generalist Leslie Heaton said at a meeting held July 20 that county employees and residents of Ossipee area have been struggling to find child care, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Fallon estimated that each wing of the annex, as the old county home is now called, would have enough space for 48 children if walls between former resident rooms were removed.
So with two wings, there would be enough room for 96 children. There is also room for a playground.
Cox said child-care centers start being financially viable at 30 children. She said small child-care centers serve between 30-90 children. Many centers have had to close because of the pandemic, she said.
There are some child-care facilities in Ossipee and Wakefield that are open during the day into early evening, said Cox, but she said health-care workers at the present nursing home might need child care at different hours.
Also on July 20, Bevard noted that the county complex on Water Village Road is "facing a shortage of office space." Others at this session offered other ideas, including an agricultural charter school, housing for needy families storage for bulk purchasing, transitional housing for inmates, Head Start and a parking garage.
The new nursing home was built in 2011 after the 1968-built facility failed to meet current standards.
The old nursing home totals 30,000 square feet, and has a large kitchen, dining room and multipurpose areas. Bevard said the goal is to have a proposed plan put in the 2021 budget, which would have to be approved by next April 1.
Murray said that the county administration building "is struggling for office space." He suggested moving several departments into the annex.
The commissioners in July noted that the county attorney, sheriff's department and county finance office all need more space.
At the July 20 meeting, Babson (R-Ossipee) said he favors transitional housing for inmates being released from the jail.
On Monday, Babson said he now supports a day-care center for employees as his first choice and transitional housing as his second choice.
On July 20, Murray addressed the condition of the building.
"Structurally it's sound," he said. And, counter to the "rumors going around here for many, many years, there is no mold."
Murray on Monday said the contractor who was going to look at the roof and work on the jail has not started his work yet.
DesMarais (D-Wolfeboro) said Monday she wanted to ask Hope House staff if they were interested in the old nursing home. Hope House is a facility in Wolfeboro that allows needy families space to try and get back on their feet.
But she said Hope House's leadership is "very busy" with other projects and can't partner with the county right now.
Cox said she is open to listening to the county and perhaps the old nursing home could be a satellite location under Children's Center. Cox said she would talk to her board about that.
The Sun asked readers on Saturday what they would like to see done with the nursing home. Many suggested it could be a homeless shelter.
