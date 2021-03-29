FRYEBURG, Maine — Last year, town roundly rejected a proposal to have the town give a 99-year lease to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport Authority. But the authority is trying again this year with a proposal for a 50-year lease.
The July 2020 ballot question that received the most scrutiny from the public was No. 34, calling for a 99-year lease for the airport authority. And that was the only question to fail. The tally was 274-374; there were 30 blanks.
Airport Authority member Gene Bergoffen explained last year that the authority has to renew its lease every seven years, and that makes it difficult to get lenders to invest in the airport.
Voters last year approved Article 33, which called for a 40-year lease for the solar project passed 397-253. By a show of hands at the 2018 annual town meeting, residents overwhelmingly supported a 40-year lease for a new hangar, which is under construction.
Thursday's meeting was conducted by Zoom.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke Thursday asked why the proposed lease was for 50 years and suggested the lease should match the 40-year lease for the hangar, and Town Manager Katie Haley said there was no explanation.
"All I got was that request from Gene Bergoffen," said Haley.
Other members of the authority’s leadership are Chairman Don Thibodeau, Vice Chair Carl Thibodeau, Secretary Ron Briggs and Pilots Representative Eric Meltzer.
Selectman Tom Kingsbury agreed with Clarke that the airport lease should be "tied" to the longest lease that the airport has.
Clarke added that she thinks the town should take over the airport from the authority. She said the authority members are volunteers who are "aging out" and at some point they should hand over the responsibility of running the airport to the town.
Chairman Tom Klinepeter suggested authority members could be replaced as they step down.
"It's just like when somebody decides they're going to retire from almost anywhere — most of the time you find somebody else willing to step up and serve," said Klinepeter, adding that the town taking over the airport is a separate discussion from the requested 50-year lease. "I have serious concerns whether this will pass town meeting."
Selectman Jim Dutton supported the 40-year lease idea as well, adding that he guesses the airport authority came up with the term of 50 years just by cutting what they proposed last year roughly in half.
"I bet there isn't much more to it than that," said Dutton.
The Sun asked Meltzer about the proposed lease length.
"We felt that the original request for a 99-year lease may have put some people off due to its length," said Meltzer in an email last Friday. "Fifty years seems more palatable but still allows the authority to enter agreements with people who may want to make investments in their hangar or aviation business at ESRA."
Asked about retirements, Meltzer said: "The authority isn't looking to retire right away, but we do want to plan for the future and the possibility that a suitable, qualified board may not step up to volunteer. We are exploring options and forming a strategic plan for the airport's sustainability and considering alternate leadership model options."
The selectmen's discussion was tabled with the board deciding they would ask the authority members to attend their next selectmen's meeting scheduled for April 8.
Voters in 2017 struck down an article that would have allowed Nestle to build a bottling plant on airport land, and some residents remain skeptical of Nestle and the airport.
Fryeburg Conservation Committee member Sherri Billings said the proposal from the airport should be scrutinized.
"I really think that that piece of property is the largest and the most biodiverse and the most treasured that we have," said Billings. "I don't trust the current management of the airport."
Fryeburg Water District Trustee Nora Schwarz also said she wanted new management at the airport. She said a lease should be 15 years at the maximum.
"We should be long since divested of them and have transferred this contract to new management that the town of Fryeburg chooses for this amazing piece of land," said Schwarz.
