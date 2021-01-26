TAMWORTH — Carroll County Adult Education recently received a $5,000 donation from an anonymous donor. It was gratefully received, coming at a time when they have more students and less funding thaAmong the victims of the cut funding was the North Conway office that had been on Grove Street.
Carroll County Adult Education, based at 680 White Mountain Highway in Tamworth, helps students pass their GED, or high school equivalency, tests. It also serves English as a Second Language students, provides help with studying for a driver’s license, filling out college financial aid forms, resume writing, etc.
In addition, CCAE helps with whatever post-secondary education or career path a student chooses after passing his or her General Educational Development tests to earn a high school diploma.
Carroll Academy is CCAE’s Adult Diploma Program, open to students age 16 or over. CCAE partners with White Mountains Community College to facilitate participation in the Early College Program, which allows students to obtain college credits at the same time they are pursuing their high school diploma.
Of the donation, CCAE Director Crystal Sawyer said the person said “to use the money wherever it is needed the most.”
She knows who the donor is but said he did not want his name publicized.
She said the money will be used not only for the Adult Diploma Program but also their Adult Education and Literacy Program.
“The money is especially needed at this time because Adult Education programs throughout the state of New Hampshire have lost funding, including us,” she said. “We are overjoyed and very appreciative of this generous donation.”
She said the money specifically will go to help students with tuition as well as pay instructor salaries for diploma classes.
She told the Sun that funding from the state was cut by more than half last year. Eighty percent of CCAE funding comes from a state Adult Education and Literacy grant, which was cut by 65 percent.
In years past, Sawyer said, the grant gave them $165,000 per year but provided only $58,000 in funding after it was cut. CCAE received another $25,000 in July.
According to state Rep. Art Ellison (D-Concord), former head of the state Bureau of Adult Education, the money for Carroll County’s program was cut because a new formula is being used by the state Department of Education to allocate those funds based on where the most people who are eligible for services are.
When that kind of formula is used, he said, the funding “gets driven to where large numbers of people are,” such as the cities of Nashua, Dover and Manchester.
Ellison said the loss of funding for Carroll County was unfortunate and advocated putting more money back into programs like Carroll County that lost significant amounts of money.
“Certainly the services are needed in Carroll County,” he said.
Sawyer said she has about 115 students per year enrolled in the various programs. Typically, there will be 10-15 students in the diploma program, but as of Friday, Sawyer said, “I have more than a 200 percent increase, with 47 diploma students — and it’s only January.”
She said enrollment has ballooned since SAU 49, which includes the Governor Wentworth School District, went to remote learning. In addition, with the GED program she uses, called Hi-Set, students need to get only 20 credits to earn a high school diploma, whereas traditional high schools require 26.
“I predict we will end the year with about 80 diploma students, which has never happened in the six years I have been working here,” she said.
The students are mostly 16- and 17-year-olds, she said.
“We need more funds to hire the teachers, and with this check we will be able to do that,” said Sawyer.
Also helping make up the difference is the Tamworth Foundation. which gave CCAE over $10,000.
On Friday, Rowdy Depasquale, 17, of Effingham was having his first day at CCAE. He is interested in pursuing a career in auto collision repair.
Rowdy had been studying at Kingswood Regional High School but found Adult Ed would be an easier and more direct path to that career. Depasquale’s older sister Lydia and older brother Henry also attended Adult Ed.
He was happy to hear about the donation. “If it helps them, (Adult Ed), it’s helping me too,” said Depasquale.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie and reporter Terry Leavitt contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.