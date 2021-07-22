CONWAY — After skipping a graduation ceremony during 2020 and postponing a May ceremony earlier this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistance Canine Training Services will celebrate six graduate teams this Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at the Journey Church in Conway.
Graduate teams include a service dog team, an explosive detection dog team, a facility dog team, and three facility dog for education teams.
Robin Crocker, head trainer for ACTS, learned Tuesday that five of the six graduates can attend along with most of the current puppies in training will also be in attendance and ready to “strut their stuff” at the popular Puppy Parade opens up the ceremony. Each of the puppies in training will demonstrate a different skill on stage and will show the audience what they are currently learning.
“We have reviewed our RSVPs and already have over 100 with a cap on capacity of 150 due to COVID restrictions,” she said. “Please contact us if you wish to attend.”
ACTS was started in Center Tuftonboro in 2007 and moved to the Mount Washington Valley in 2014. Since then, the volunteer-run non-profit has graduated 30 teams.
“The ceremony is attended by volunteers, supporters, clients and community members interested in learning more about ACTS,” said Crocker. “During the ceremony, Kelley Brown (ACTS board chair from Fryeburg, Maine), will offer the keynote speech updating everyone on the latest news from ACTS. The 60-plus volunteers will also be honored during the ceremony.”
Each graduate will be recognized and have an opportunity to tell their story and share what a difference the dogs have made in their lives.
Graduate teams will include Dr. Jacqui Lowman of Presque Isle, Maine, and service dog Dusty (they are unable to attend); James Carkhuff of New York, N.Y. and explosive detection dog Ellis; Dr. Barbara Civiello of Dover and facility dog Digger; Katie Peters of Toledo, Ohio and facility dog for education Ember; Brown and facility dog for education Flint; and Kimberly Krasowski of Chester and facility dog for education Flora.
It truly takes a village to raise an ACTS dog. Puppy raisers for Dusty were Cathy Burke of Intervale and Sally Burke of Conway; for Ellis it was Steven Hayden and Monica Philbin, both of Meredith; for Digger, it was Morgan Williams of Center Tuftonboro and Mary Russell of Madison; for Ember it was Brown; for Flora it was Sally Burke; and for Flint, it was Brown and Hannah Kilmetis, who started the University of Vermont Puppy Raising Program.
The Class of 2021
Crocker said Lowman came to ACTS looking for her second service dog.
“Jacqui uses an electric chair and values her ability to be independent,” said Crocker. “Because of her previous service dog, she has learned the importance of the privilege of living alone.”
When her previous service dog was ready to retire, she came to ACTS for his replacement. Lowman, according to Crocker, uses Dusty “to help her at work and at home to pick up dropped articles, press automatic door buttons, pull off clothing and push her into position when getting into bed.”
Civiello is an oncologist at the Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth Douglas Hospital.
“She was able to gain permission from the hospital to have a dog present daily in her oncology department,” said Crocker. “Since Digger has been placed with Civiello, she has seen his profound effect on not only clients coming in for treatment and diagnosis, but also on staff who regularly deal with difficult patient care and stress.”
According to Civiello, “Digger has a way of knowing what people need. He can be excited and playful or quiet and reflective.”
“ACTS routinely works with dogs that do not always have the appropriate skills to be service or facility dogs,” explained Crocker. “Occasionally there are dogs with the appropriate skills and personalities for a major career change toward explosive detection work. Ellis was one of these dogs. He was confident and had lots of drive and while he would have been bored doing service dog or facility dog work, he was perfect for explosive detection work. ACTS placed him with MSA Security (N.Y.) and Ellis graduated from their program and moved on to work with James Carkhuff.”
ACTS has placed three facility dogs for education this year.
“Animal-assisted education is a growing field and educators are fast seeing the benefits of dogs in classrooms and in schools,” Crocker said. “Animal-assisted education is more than simply animal-assisted comfort or therapy. These dogs utilize the many tricks and skills they have learned in education programs and lessons that serve to assist and motivate students in their learning process.
“While an important part of animal-assisted education is the dogs’ intuitive ability to recognize a student or staff member in need of comfort and/or support, these dogs are also prepared with advanced training in tricks and games that are incorporated into daily lessons and motivational programs.”
Peters was able to see first-hand what a profound effect two ACTS dogs have had on two elementary schools in her district. Ember is going to a high school.
“High schools are busy places, but Ember fits right in and has easily found her way to help students
particularly as they struggled with remote learning and eventually with coming back to in-person learning after the pandemic,” said Crocker.
According to Peters, “Ember has enhanced every aspect of not only my life but the lives of 2,000-plus students, 150-plus staff members and my own personal family.”
Krasowski is a licensed clinical mental health counselor and certified grief counselor at a Salem elementary school.
“I have never been more excited for a school year to start,” Krasowski said. “She will be touching the lives of 200-plus students and 60-plus staff. She will be working with students with a vast number of issues and her unconditional love, energy and excitement to perform will be life-changing for them.”
Brown started working with ACTS when asked to join the board of directors. Crocker said she had volunteered years prior for another organization, so she had “a connection to the industry.”
“Kelley (a second-grade teacher in Fryeburg) started puppy raising for ACTS and was able to bring her puppy in training to school,” Crocker said. “She realized then what an impact the dog had on her students and school, and decided to apply for a facility dog of her own. She was able to have Flint in school with her from a young age before he went on for additional training with a different puppy raiser. When Flint returned for final training and evaluation, it was clear that Flint was the perfect match for Brown and her school and classroom.”
ACTS is accredited by Assistance Dogs International and Animal Assisted Intervention International and trains and places service and facility dogs and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
The cost of the two-year extensive process of training a service or facility dog is $20,000. Clients pay only a small percentage of that cost and the remaining funds come from donors, grants and sponsors.
For more information on ACTS visit the website at assistancecanine.org.
