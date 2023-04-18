ACTS to gradiuate Haze on Wednesday

Kathleen Monroe and Haze have formed a wonderful bond. ACTS matched Facility Dog Haze with Monroe and she will be working in the oncology department at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — ACTS (Assistance Canine Training Services) will graduate two teams in a short ceremony on Wednesday, April 19. The Newmarket Police Department with handler Wayne Stevens of Nottingham was matched with Community Resource Dog Gadget, and Kathleen Monroe (Center Conway) was matched with Facility Dog Haze who will be working in the oncology department at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.

“Two New Hampshire towns are excited about the benefits these two dogs will bring to their communities,” said Robin Crocker, director of canine development for ACTS.

