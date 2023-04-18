Kathleen Monroe and Haze have formed a wonderful bond. ACTS matched Facility Dog Haze with Monroe and she will be working in the oncology department at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — ACTS (Assistance Canine Training Services) will graduate two teams in a short ceremony on Wednesday, April 19. The Newmarket Police Department with handler Wayne Stevens of Nottingham was matched with Community Resource Dog Gadget, and Kathleen Monroe (Center Conway) was matched with Facility Dog Haze who will be working in the oncology department at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
“Two New Hampshire towns are excited about the benefits these two dogs will bring to their communities,” said Robin Crocker, director of canine development for ACTS.
Haze will work at Memorial Hospital in the oncology department. ACTS has placed one other dog in an oncology department at Wentworth Douglas Hospital. Digger has been working there since 2019.
“Wentworth Douglas has been so pleased with the positive impact Digger has had on patients and staff, they have applied for a second dog to work in a different location,” said ACTS Executive Director Kathy Metz.
Haze will be living and working with Monroe, who is an RN clinical supervisor at Memorial. When Monroe applied for a facility dog from ACTS she shared, “I work in an oncology center where there is a lot of sadness. I know how therapeutic dogs can be. I’ve seen it, the smiles on patient's faces and all the love the animal brings is very heartwarming.”
The associated costs to place Haze to work at Memorial Hospital were raised locally by the Friends of the Kearsarge Inn in memory of their beloved innkeeper, Bridie O'Neil.
“The efforts of this community to raise money to help current and future cancer patients are truly heartwarming,” said Metz. “Cancer affects so many families. It’s nice that donations in Bridie’s memory can help people in a way that she would have greatly appreciated.”
Gadget found his perfect job as a Community Resource Dog for the Newmarket Police Department. The department approached ACTS asking for a dog that they could use to help “bridge the gap between the department and the community.” Crocker said ACTS selected Gadget as the perfect match for the job.
“He is a gentle giant that loves showing off his long list of tricks to anyone that will spend a minute to watch,” she said.
According to Nan Ippolito, director of client services for ACTS, “Gadget is such a well-rounded dog which is important in a Community Resource Dog. He needs to feel comfortable anywhere Wayne takes him and also needs to be able to handle the daily stresses of the officers and staff.”
Gadget thrives on being center stage and showing off, and so whether he is visiting a school or community center, Gadget is helping make the officers in Newmarket more approachable.
When he is not out in the community working he is a great comfort and support to the officers and staff of the department. On busy days you will find Gadget resting his big head on whatever lap needs a few minute's break from the stresses of the day.
“Community Resource Dogs have so many applications,” said Crocker, “They definitely open doors and make it easier for the average person to communicate with the police officers, but they are also used as staff support, victim support, outreach, and in the case of Gadget, comic relief! He really can relieve the stress in a room with just one of his frequent super silly moments.”
The ACTS graduation ceremony will be held at Telling Tails Training Center in Center Conway at 2928 East Conway Road on Wednesday, April 19, at 5 p.m. Please RSVP to (603) 383-2073 or kmetz@assistancecanine.org. For more information on ACTS, go to assistancecanine.org.
