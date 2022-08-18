CONWAY — New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan announced Wednesday that all absentee ballots for the 2022 state primary election have been delivered to every city and town clerk’s office in the Granite State.
Voters who request absentee ballots can obtain them from their local clerk.
In addition, the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office is again offering the Accessible Electronic Absentee Ballot system that was first used in 2020.
This system enables voters with print disabilities to securely request, receive and mark an absentee ballot electronically at home. The voter then mails or delivers their marked absentee ballot to their town or city clerk. None of the information on the voter’s choices on the ballot is sent over the internet during the entirety of the process.
Individuals with a physical disability that prevents them from marking a ballot or completing election forms using pen and paper can download the Accessible Electronic Absentee Ballot application on the Secretary of State’s website at:sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/register-vote/absentee/accessible-voting.
On the application, the voter’s typed name will be considered a valid signature.
The completed ballot must be printed out and delivered to the clerk’s office by mail, in person or by a delivery agent.
Individuals with print disabilities who are unable to register in person may register absentee through the accessible process. To do so, the voter must request an Accessible Absentee Voter Registration Affidavit and Accessible Standard Voter Registration form from their local clerk. Alternatively, the voter can request these forms by selecting it on the Accessible Electronic Absentee Ballot application.
Every polling place in New Hampshire will also offer accessible ballot marking tablet systems for voters in need of an accessible voting tool on State Primary Election Day.
In Conway, “As of today, we’ve received 23 requests,” Town Clerk Louise Inkell said Wednesday.
In the early days of the pandemic in spring of 2020, Conway’s town and school elections were postponed three times, and more than 1,045 absentee ballots were requested.
By contrast, in 2021, only 150 absentee ballots were requested through Inkell’s office.
According to Scanlan, New Hampshire’s Constitution and laws allow absentee voting “if the voter is prevented from voting in person because of absence, disability or the voter cannot appear in public because of observance of a religious commitment.”
Absentee ballot applications are available on the town of Conway’s website at tinyurl.com/2p9xdr2v. The form is two pages in length.
Inkell said sample Democrat and Republican ballots are currently posted on the town’s website (conwaynh.org).
The town clerk’s office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but closed for lunch daily from 12:30-1:30 p.m. There is also a drop box for absentee ballot requests. The ballots themselves have to be hand delivered or mailed.
For more information, go to the Secretary of State’s website at tinyurl.com/5n6nnamu. This link also contains instructions on requesting an absentee ballot. Voters can check the status of their absentee ballots using the Voter Information Lookup tool at tinyurl.com/yzw7s67j.
The last day local city and town clerks can accept absentee ballots filed by the voter in person is 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, the day before the state primary.
According to Scanlan, “All clerks’ offices will be open between 3-5 p.m. on this day. A voter’s delivery agent can deliver the completed absentee ballot in the affidavit and mailing envelope to the clerk at the polling place on election day any time before 5 p.m.
Mailed-in absentee ballots can be accepted if the ballot is received by the clerk from the Postal Service by 5 p.m. on election day.
