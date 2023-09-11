CONWAY — A ceremony attended by 21 first responders and about 30 members of the public was held at 8:46 a.m. in North Conway’s Schouler Park to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

North Conway American Legion Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre and wife, Cindy, were joined by local firefighters and police in the quiet ceremony, with firefighters and police dressed in their dark uniforms, and aviators Curt Detzer and Jon Saxby in their dress blues joined by Navy veteran George LeBlanc and retired flight attendant Kathy Keene at the flagpole, where flags flew at half-mast.

