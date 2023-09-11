Conway Police Officer Nathan Boothby (left), former flight attendant Kathy Keene (second left), and other first responders and attendees bow their heads during a memorial ceremony remembering the events of 9/11 in North Conway's Schouler Park on Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Although the official event was canceled, some local first responders and others gathered for the annual 9/11 Memorial Walk around Jackson Village, seen here by the Jackson Community Church. (MEGAN BAILEY PHOTO)
Although the official event was canceled, some local first responders and others gathered for the annual 9/11 Memorial Walk around Jackson Village on Monday, seen here gathered around a flag held by Tom Pziser. (MEGAN BAILEY PHOTO)
First responders and other attendees bow their heads as Cindy Lefebvre delivers the opening prayer for the annual memorial ceremony remembering the events of 9/11 in North Conway's Schouler Park on Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Some local first responders and others gathered for the annual 9/11 Memorial Walk around Jackson Village on Monday. (MEGAN BAILEY PHOTO)
Post 95 Commander Jim Lefebvre speaks to the small crowd gathered for the annual memorial ceremony remembering the events of 9/11 in North Conway's Schouler Park on Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen delivers remarks at the Durham Fire Department’s Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — A ceremony attended by 21 first responders and about 30 members of the public was held at 8:46 a.m. in North Conway’s Schouler Park to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
North Conway American Legion Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre and wife, Cindy, were joined by local firefighters and police in the quiet ceremony, with firefighters and police dressed in their dark uniforms, and aviators Curt Detzer and Jon Saxby in their dress blues joined by Navy veteran George LeBlanc and retired flight attendant Kathy Keene at the flagpole, where flags flew at half-mast.
