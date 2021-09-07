CONWAY — Two decades ago on Sept. 11, the world as we knew it changed dramatically.
The terrorist attacks of 9/11 took place 20 years ago this week, and to commemorate the tragedy, ceremonies will be held through the world, nation, state and locally in the Mount Washington Valley.
North Conway and Jackson are two communities honoring the solemn occasion. No ceremonies are planned in Tamworth, Madison or Freedom. The Ossipee Town Hall could not be reached by press time Tuesday.
State Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-N.H.), adjutant for American Legion Post 95 of North Conway, is again coordinating ceremonies in Schouler Park Saturday morning to commemorate the tragic events that shook the world on Sept. 11, 2001, as he has done for the past several years.
The ceremonies will start at 8:30 a.m. and end by 10 a.m. before the 38th annual Mud Bowl “Tournament of Mud” Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., which will down Main Street from John H. Fuller Elementary and end at the North Conway Train Station.
“We have talked with Mud Bowl officials and they have agreed ot set their parade back from its usual start at 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to allow us time,” said Woodcock.
Woodcock said he has invited officials and members of the community to mark the occasion, including Army veteran Capt. Ray Gilmore of Bartlett.
State troopers, along with Conway police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department are expected to be part of the ceremonies as well.
“We’re hoping for a larger turnout because of it falling on a Saturday. We have reached out to all the local fire departments,” said Woodcock.
Close to 3,000 people were killed that clear September day 20 years ago (265 on the four planes, including the 19 terrorists; 2,606 at the World Trade Center and surrounding area; and 125 at the Pentagon).
The public is welcome to arrive at Schouler Park at 8:30 a.m., at which point small American flags will be distributed by volunteers, including Woodcock’s wife, Denise Woodcock, and by his sister, Barbara MacKinnon of Haverhill, Mass., who will be visiting North Conway this weekend for the ceremonies.
Masks will be requested but not mandated. Social distancing will be observed, Woodcock said.
Woodcock will once again serve as master of ceremonies. The Rev. Gail Doktor of the Jackson Community Church will give an opening prayer and the Rev. John Hogue of the First Church of Christ, Congregational of North Conway will present his reflections on the events of that day.
Closing prayer will be given by Father Brad Mathias of St. Margaret’s Anglican Church of Conway, who is the chaplain for the American Legion Post 46 of Conway.
Muriel Magg — a resident of Hale’s Location who lost many friends in the attacks on the World Trade Center towers — will as she has the past few years lead the audience in a rendition of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.”
New this year, in conjunction with an exhibit in the Ham Room at the Conway Public Library, “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” a message board will be on site, manned by Lisa Solomon, daughter of Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon.
Solomon said that because of recent events in Afghanistan marking the end of America’s 20 years of having troops stationed there in response to the attacks of 9/11 on American soil in New York City and Washington, and the downed jetliner in Pennsylvania brought down by passengers who thwarted the terrorist attack headed for the nation’s Capitol or White House, he felt especially compelled to have veterans such as Gilmore participate in the ceremonies this year.
“Ray will be laying a flower at the flagpole in honor of veterans who served in Afghanistan,” said Woodcock.
Other flower bearers are to include American Legion Post 95 Commander Jim Lefebvre, laying a flower in honor of those who lost their lives in the attack on the Pentagon. Lefebvre has a personal story of friends who died in the attack when he was in the Army.
As she does every year, Helen Goss of Chalmers Insurance Group will also lay a flower in honor of those involved in the financial industry who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center.
Vietnam U.S. Marine veteran Karl Pfeil of Post 95 will lay a flower in honor of thr 40 passengers and crew members who died in the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Penn.
Bellringer will be Woodcock’s nephew, David F. MacKinnon of the Haverhill, Mass. police department’s honor guard.
Taps will be played by former Conway Selectman Stacy Sand of North Conway at the conclusion of the ceremonies.
In Jackson, Kathleen Driscoll Flammia, executive of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, said Jackson for the 17th year will once again be holding its ceremonies in observance of the tragedies of 9/11, including its annual “America Supports You Freedom Walk, which bears as its theme, “We will not forget!”
Participants are asked to gather at the Jackson Covered Bridge at 8:15 a.m. for the walk to the village. Pre-registration is appreciated, Flammia said, and flag bearers are asked to call the Jackson chamber office at (978) 580-0905.
Singing “God Bless America” will be Dallas Bell prior to the walk.
“Immediately following the event, there will be complimentary coffee and light breakfast at the J-Town Deli & Country Store for all military, police, fire and rescue personnel,” said Flammia.
For more information about either event, call Woodcock at (603) 356-2904 or Flammia at (603) 383-9356 (jacksonnh.com).
