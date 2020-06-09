CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
On Tuesday, DHHS announced 53 new positive test results for COVID-19.
There have now been 5,132 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 62 percent being female and 38 percent being male.
The new COVID-19 cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Rockingham (7), Merrimack (5), Carroll (1), Strafford (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (17) and Nashua (6).
Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 496 (10 percent) of 5,132 cases.
Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties.
Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. They incldue three male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older; three female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older; one female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older; and one female resident of Rockingham County, under 60 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.