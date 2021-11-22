BRENTWOOD — On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen about an individual floating in a kayak in the middle of the Exeter River.
Brentwood is a community with a population of about 4,500 people about 7 miles west of Exeter.
Brentwood Police Department arrived on scene and observed the kayak floating in the river and saw a male individual lying down motionless inside the kayak not responding to their commands.
A member of the Brentwood Police Department waded into the river to retrieve the kayak and observed what appeared to be a deceased male inside the boat.
Brentwood Fire and EMS arrived on scene a short time later accompanied by Fremont Police Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers.
The victim was a 79-year-old male, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
All aspects of the incident are under investigation, though it appears the victim was hunting along the Exeter River when he suffered a medical emergency.
New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all outdoor recreators while recreating in the field to always notify at least one other person of your whereabouts in case of an emergency and to always know your physical limitations.
