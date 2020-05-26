CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
On Monday, DHHS announced 50 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,197 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, six individuals are under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Rockingham (7), Strafford (3), Cheshire (2), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (3).
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 420 (10 percent) of 4,197 cases.
Four of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties.
Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19 in a female resident of Hillsborough County who was 60 years of age and older.
In the county-by-county roundup, the state noted that Carroll County now has had 46 cases and Coos County, four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.