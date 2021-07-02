MADISON — If there’s wildlife in your neighborhood (and it don’t look good), who ya gonna call? Elaine Conners!
Since 1991, the Elaine Conners Center for Wildlife in Madison has carried on its mission to rehabilitate hurt wild animals in the Mount Washington Valley and beyond, with longtime director Cathie Gregg leading the charge.
This year, it celebrates its 30th anniversary.
According to Lynn Jones, Elaine Conners board chair, she and Gregg both go back to the beginning. “She and I have been doing this for 30 years together,” says Jones of Seekonk, Mass. “I can trust her fully as to what needs to be done.”
She adds: “If we could clone Cathie, we would. To me, that’s what the 30 years is all about. It’s not about Elaine Conners; it’s about Cathie Gregg.”
That’s because Conners predates the center named for her after she passed away on July 5, 1991. Conners, an enthusiastic advocate for wildlife, left her land on Silver Lake and a trust to jump-start the mission of caring for animals locally. Jones says Conners mostly focused on keeping the raccoons on her property well-fed, but the trustees wanted to steer the sanctuary in a different direction.
The rehab center was built in 1997 on the property by the lake and operated there for around 14 years, caring for species of all kinds, including injured or orphaned deer, moose, bobcats, squirrels, migratory fowl and raptors such as hawks and owls.
But around that time, the profile of the lake changed, says Gregg, who has been a licensed rehabilitator for 33 years.
As more big homes were built on Silver Lake, the center ran into more noise and privacy problems, especially as many of the animals require a relatively quiet and secluded area.
These issues prompted the center to move to its current location on Pine Hill Road in Madison. While the center itself only takes up a small portion of the 200-acre property off a side road of the village, the dense woods surrounding it provide a peaceful buffer.
The center further expanded in 2012 with the opening of the Butler Education Center.
With buildings set aside specifically for animal care and rehabilitation, the Butler center provides space for intern and volunteer training, various workshops, administrative work and small conferences without disturbing the animals on site.
Jones credits Gregg with the direction of the center and the impact it’s had. “Elaine was the person that left the money. Cathie is the one that made Elaine Conners wild care what it is,” Jones says.
But Gregg stays humble, putting all her energy into helping the animals.
“The center’s mission is to provide compassionate and professional care to the injured and orphaned wildlife of New Hampshire,” says Gregg. As director, she heads up both the rehabilitation and administrative focuses of the center, with an intern and two volunteers to help with the day-to-day job of caring for the animals.
Originally from Concord, Mass., Gregg has lived in the North Conway and Madison area for 45 years.
Asked how she got interested in animal rehabilitation, Gregg said: “I was one of those little kids that brought home everything I saw, whether or not it already had a home.
“After high school, I enrolled in Lynn School of Nursing but chose to get married instead. I worked in insurance as a property underwriter and claims adjuster for many years and as a legal secretary” before switching careers, Gregg said.
She got in on the ground floor. “In 1989 I received only the second rehab permit ever issued in New Hampshire,” she said, the first one going to an animal control officer in Chocorua.
“In 1991, N.H. Fish and Game held a continuing education course which I attended. I’d heard about the passing of Elaine Conners in Silver Lake, Madison, where I lived, and the attorneys involved were seeking a caretaker to live on the property and care for the animals Elaine was feeding,” Gregg said.
So she and her son, Shawn (then age 12), moved onto the property. He and his wife, whom he met while serving in the Navy, now operate a farm in Lancaster while both holding full-time jobs.
It was actually Gregg’s brainchild to start the expanded center.
“After moving on the property Thanksgiving Day 1991, we met the trustees and we felt more could be done for wildlife at Elaine’s homestead, and the original center was born. We built the log cabin center in 1997 after tons of fundraising. We were there for about 15 years until our move to Pine Hill, which offered us more secluded and private habitat for what we do,” she said.
While the center takes in animals of all kinds year-round, Gregg says there are definite “seasons,” with different times of year marking different “rehab cycles,” in terms of the species that require the most care.
Knowing the behavior of each allows the center to anticipate what to expect for each cycle.
For example, “baby season,” which is the busiest one for the center, begins in the later part of May and lasts through early fall. During this time frame, the center sees an influx of injured and orphaned baby animals, especially fawns, as the center is the only in the state licensed to rehabilitate them.
Two others deal with migration. In the spring and warmer weather, the center handles many birds that might get hit by cars or be otherwise injured while migrating north.
Similarly, in the fall, the center aids birds injured while migrating south, especially as this season brings on younger, more inexperienced birds migrating.
In the winter cycle, the center sees starvation cases, particularly with bobcats and barred owls. For bobcats, this region is the northern tip of the tier they inhabit, and it’s a tough terrain for them — the deep snow paired with their short legs can make it difficult to hunt prey.
Barred owls also struggle to reach rodents and other prey when the snow softens and refreezes, forming an icy crust that is hard for them to penetrate, Gregg said.
Right now, the center is in the midst of baby season. Current residents include numerous white-tailed deer fawns, many baby and juvenile gray squirrels, a pen of adult and fledgling mourning doves, goslings ready for release, barred owls, red-tailed hawks, broad-winged hawks (including Hunter, a hawk who has been at the center for 17 years for education and fostering younger hawks), and numerous nestling and fledgling songbirds.
The center is open for calls from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, but Gregg emphasizes that caring for animals is round-the-clock.
“Usually I get here at 7 (in the morning), and I don’t stop until things are done,” Gregg says. She notes that people often call the center in the middle of the night when they find animals, but Gregg says they simply don’t have the resources to handle things at all hours, adding, “We are not a 24-hour emergency clinic.”
Her advice for what to do until the center is open: “If you find an animal that you feel needs assistance, keep it in a safe box or container, away from people and pets, and do not give it food or water.”
The territory for the center is mainly in the Mount Washington Valley, covering Carroll and Coos counties. In the past, according to Gregg, “Things started bleeding into other counties, but we had to put brakes on that. ... We don’t have the resources, we don’t have the money, we don’t have the people to cover it all.”
Despite those stretched resources, the Conners center works closely with the state and other rehabilitation and education centers in the region to ensure that New Hampshire’s hurt or orphaned wildlife get optimum care. Gregg says she is “very grateful” for our policies toward animal rehabilitation here in the Granite State. In some states, rehabilitators aren’t allowed to take in certain species, so those animals get no help.
“New Hampshire is very generous,” Gregg says. “Everything goes somewhere to get taken care of; nothing is left to die.”
The center works closely with the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game. In addition to enforcing and upholding state wildlife policies, Fish and Game helps people deal with any wildlife they encounter that might be in need of help; filtering animals in need to the Conners center, in particular fawns and moose calves; and aiding in the release of rehabilitated animals back into the wild.
The center also works with other rehabilitation and education centers, such as Center for Wildlife in York, Maine; Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, where they sometimes place unreleasable birds; and Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Granton, Mass.
Gregg explains that while the centers may overlap in aspects of animal care, each has specialized ways of caring for animals that another center might not have.
For example, Elaine Conners will take in fawns and moose calves from its peers, but it doesn’t have the capacity to rehabilitate rabies vector species such as foxes, raccoons, bats, woodchucks or skunks, as they require specialized care and spaces.
In addition, the wildlife center doesn’t have the very large spaces required for eagles’ care.
So, centers often exchange animals in order to ensure they are cared for properly.
Also, when animals aren’t able to be released back into the wild, the center will often send them to educational centers in the region such as the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, Maine, which recently took in a number of owls, hawks and songbirds from the center.
As one may imagine, the center works closely with veterinarians, and Gregg gave a special shout-out to the Fryeburg Veterinary Hospital and specifically Dr. Steve Cafferty, who handles much of the medical care for the animals at the center. She also singled out for praise Four Your Paws Only, the pet supply store in North Conway, for their continued support, and Bethani Garland for her work with resident broad-winged hawk Hunter in the center’s education programs.
Once animals are fully rehabilitated and cleared to leave the center, they are released back into the wild, which Gregg says is always “pretty awesome.” ‘
In terms of fawns, the center collaborates with Fish and Game to help with the release. According to Gregg, fawns tame very easily, so the center takes extra precautions to ensure the young deer get limited, if any, human interaction. Once they’re old enough they go to live in the onsite barn.
Around September, Fish and Game picks up the rehabilitated fawns and releases them at an undisclosed location in northern New Hampshire to help them assimilate.
Gregg says that since the center started taking in fawns in 2003, she’s never never had one “bounce back” thanks to the hands-off approach.
In part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center is currently low on help, with only four workers, including Gregg, covering 168 hours of work each week. Gregg says although there isn’t a lot of time for training new volunteers at the moment, the center can use people willing to help transport animals to the center since fawns come from all over the state.
People interested in volunteering can also sign up now for the next volunteer session after the busy baby season dies down, Gregg says.
“We need a couple of dependable, mature, committed, common-sense people who can think on their feet and not be flustered by the demands of many animals needing care at once,” Gregg says. “Volunteers can choose a nine or 12-hour day and though it’s only once a week, we do require commitment.”
Gregg also is looking to divide the tasks she has been doing for the past five years. Right now, she heads up both the animal care and administrative aspects of the center, both of which are basically full-time jobs.
On top of the many hours that go into rehabilitating animals, Gregg also works on grants, newsletters, training sessions and other outreach tasks that are necessary to keep the center running, as the Conners trust covers only the base costs. The money from the grants and donations Gregg works to get are what keep the center fully operational and able to give the animals the best of care.
Gregg says she hopes to transition to just the administrative side of the center to allow her to engage more with donors, the board and the community, but she and the board have struggled to find someone willing to take on the demanding responsibilities of full-time animal care. Most of the potential candidates don’t seem to have the dedication required to follow in Gregg’s footsteps, Jones notes.
While the work can be overwhelming at times, Gregg affirms she loves rehabilitating animals. “It’s an awesome way to live life,” she says with a smile.
Jones vouches for Gregg’s love of the center. “I don’t think there’s anybody that would put the amount of time that she has into their job like Cathie does,” Jones says. “It’s her life; it’s not just a job.”
While the anniversary of Elaine Conners’ death in July marks the official 30th anniversary of the center, Gregg says that between the demands of “baby season” and the pandemic’s restrictions, there won’t be any official celebration this month.
She notes that the original animal sanctuary didn’t officially move onto Conners’ property until Thanksgiving in the year of her passing, so that could possibly serve as a time to celebrate the center’s longevity and many achievements.
The plans are still very much up in the air but could potentially coincide with the dedication of the James Noyes Memorial Enclosure for education raptors later this year. Board chair Jones adds that if the center is able to celebrate in any way, it will probably be off-site for the animals’ safety.
Gregg emphasized that caring for the animals first and foremost is what really counts at Elaine Conners Wildlife. “Baby season and taking care of the animals is what ECW is all about, and everything else comes after,” she says, adding, “I am overcome with gratitude to everyone who has contributed to our success.”
Jones puts in: “That we’ve done this for 30 years, to me, is awesome, and I never doubted that we could … I’m really super proud that Cathie has made it what it is, I just can’t stress it enough.”
In the meantime, if you find an animal in need, call (603) 367-9453 (WILD) for advice on how to proceed. You can also find more information at elaineconnerscenterforwildlife.org or by emailing rehab@myfairpoint.net.
