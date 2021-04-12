OSSIPEE — The Finneron brothers, all members of Scout Troop 165 of Wolfeboro, Daniel Webster Council, were welcomed as the council’s newest Eagle Scouts at a Court of Honor held at Hobbs Tavern in West Ossipee on Sunday.
Twins Joshua and Matthew Finneron, both 18, and Nicholas Finneron, age 16, had earned the Eagle Scout rank officially last June 24, 2020, but COVID-19 restrictions pandemic forced their Court of Honor ceremonies to be postponed until this week.
The Scouts were introduced to those assembled and on Zoom by Daniel Webster Council's Abnaki district commissioner, Kim Gilmore.
Advancement in rank to Scouting’s highest level was conferred on the trio via a Zoom link from Florida by former Eagle Scout and (and their uncle) Bill Latvis.
Their Eagle rank badges, citations and certificates of recognition were presented by Scoutmaster Dave Cotreau.
In order to achieve Eagle rank, each brother had to propose, and get approval from the Abnaki Eagle Board, for a project that would be of benefit to the community. They also had to initiate the project, obtain town approval, price out materials, organize work schedules and select a non-family mentor.
Once town approval had been granted, BSA approval for each project was obtained by project reviews and interviews with members of a committee from the BSA who were tasked with determining the viability of each project.
Once approval was given, each Scout solicited materials from such local firms as Milton Hardware, Winnipesaukee Lumber, Home Depot and Lowe’s.
Then they began the work on the projects that would take them the entire summer of 2019. Once each project was completed, the Scouts returned to the BSA Eagle committee for final approval and acceptance.
As his project, Joshua — a National Honor Society member and a senior at Kingswood Regional High School who earned 24 merit badges en route to Eagle stature — chose recovery of the Chandler Pedestrian Trail in Tuftonboro, a 2-mile stretch of trail that had fallen into disrepair.
Joshua's project involved clearing and remarking the trail and installing a trail map at the trailhead.
Joshua plans to study mathematics in college. Mentor for Josh’s project was Scott Taatjes.
His twin brother Matthew, also a National Honor Society senior at Kingswood, earned 28 merit badges in his Scouting career.
Matt chose the reclamation of the Tuftonboro Central Park System behind the new firehouse.
His project involved removing fallen trees, cutting undergrowth and replacing trail signage. The two trails total approximately 1.5 miles.
Matt has thoughts of studying engineering on the college level. Mentor for Matthew was also Scott Taatjes. According to Linkedin.com, Taatjes is an employee at Milton Hardware.
Nicholas, a junior at Kingswood, has earned 27 merit badges. He has served his troop in a number of leadership roles and he chose to lead the Scouts in reestablishing the trail between the Tuftonboro Central School playground and the Tuftonboro town library so that students can once again have access to the town library .
Repairs were also made to a bridge on the trail.
Nicholas topped off his project by building two sturdy benches on the school side of the trail. Dave Allwine served as mentor for Nicholas, who has plans to attend college upon graduation.
Joshua, Matthew and Nicholas are the sons of Jackie and Rob Finneron of Wolfeboro.
