CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced 25 new positive test results for COVID-19.
DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19, two men and one woman, all in Hillsborough County and all 60 years of age or older.
There have now been 6,318 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (1).
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 681 (11 percent) of 6,318 cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties.
