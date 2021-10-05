OSSIPEE – Mountain View Community, which reopened to visitors last Friday after a month, had to be half-closed again Tuesday because two vaccinated staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
A positive COVID-19 test for a staff member had closed Mountain View, Carroll County’s 103-bed nursing home on Aug. 27.
With the two new positive cases, the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 23 staff cases and four resident cases, including one resident death.
“We had two vaccinated staff test positive for COVID-19. Because of this we need to close our two downstairs units, Shaw and Green, to visitors,” said Mountain View’s Recreation Director Susan Pelletier in an email update Tuesday.
“We will be rapid testing all residents on these two units today. We will do another update when we have more info. At this time, visits are still allowed on our two upstairs units.”
Mountain View units are named after local mountains: Chocorua, Whittier, Green and Shaw.
It was only last Wednesday that the nursing home announced it had reopened to visitors.
The nursing home stated on Facebook on Sept. 29: “GOOD NEWS! Testing of all staff and residents (PCR test done Monday and Tuesday) are all-negative!
“We will open to visits beginning Friday, Oct. 1st. All visitors must be screened by a staff member, including temperature being taken.”
