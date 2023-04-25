SANDWICH — A 2.9-magnitude was recorded Tuesday morning about 2½ miles from Center Sandwich, and people in Sandwich and Tamworth reported feeling it.
The US. Geological Survey website showed the earthquake, which occurred at around 9:50 a.m., as being in the area of Eagle Cliff, which is near the northeast corner of Squam Lake. The depth of the earthquake was 4.2 miles.
According to Wikipedia, 2.9-magnitude earthquakes are “felt slightly by some people” and cause “no damage to buildings” and there are over 1 million such quakes per year.
In contrast, quakes over 5.0 can cause significant damage to poorly constructed buildings. Meanwhile, 9.0 earthquakes can cause “total destruction.”
According to the USGS, people reported feeling the quake as far away as Bartlett and Littleton to the north and Franklin to the south, as well as east to Ossipee and west to Hanover.
Sandwich resident Tom Baker said he felt the quake. “It felt to me as if a jet had crashed somewhere nearby. You could feel a thud reverberate through the ground and house,” said Baker. “The epicenter was only 2.5 miles from me. It was pretty intense. We all jumped up and ran outside. It wasn’t like a west coast ‘rolling wave.’ It was like an explosion.”
Thad Berrier of Tamworth posted on Facebook that he felt his house shake and the windows rattle for a few seconds. “I went outside and knew right away it was a quake because I didn’t hear any roaring of jets in the sky,” said Berrier.
The Northeast States Emergency Consortium keeps a history of earthquakes at esec.org.
“Since 1638, the strongest earthquakes that were centered in New Hampshire took place on Dec. 20 and 24, 1940, both of which had an estimated magnitude of 5.6,” it said. “The Dec. 20 shock took place at 2:27 a.m., awakening residents in central New Hampshire, whereas the December 24 event occurred at 8:43 a.m. At Tamworth in the Ossipee Mountains approximately where the earthquakes were centered, many chimneys were damaged, plaster was cracked, tombstones were rotated, some furniture was broken, and many items were thrown from shelves.”
Leslie Sonder, an associate professor at Dartmouth and a geophysicist by trade, said the Sandwich earthquake was small.
“This one was a little tiny thing,” she said, adding the depth is considered shallow.
She further said the faults in New England are basically inactive and left over from the collision between the continents of of Africa and Europe with North America back 400 million years ago. New England only has occasional earthquakes, she said.
“Every so often, the crust decides that it wants to stretch itself a little bit,” said Sonder.
“These little earthquakes, they’re nothing to worry about, they’re not a harbinger of worse to come,” she said. “They just sort of a randomly pop off every now and then.”
