CONWAY — At their May 10 meeting, Conway selectmen unanimously approved a motion by Steve Porter to use up to $100,000 from the town’s next allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to update the town's master plan.
The motion was seconded by Mary Carey Seavey and passed by chair David Weathers, Carl Thibodeau, John Colbath, Porter and Seavey, who noted, "I think this is long overdue," said Seavey.
Selectmen took the vote after a presentation given by Porter and Planning Director Jamel Torres, who was hired last October.
Porter, who is selectmen’s representative to the planning board, said he wanted to expedite the process by using funding from the town’s next $500,000 allotment of ARPA funds now rather than going through the traditional process of placing an article on the warrant for April 2023 town meeting.
“The goal is to speed up the process,” Porter told the Sun. “I thought with these federal monies available, it would be a good use of those funds without burdening (Conway) taxpayers. This way we get the money and can go out to bid for an outside contractor to update the master plan (working with Torres and the planning board) and have it updated and in place by next year.”
Town Manager Tom Holmes told the Sun this week that the second allotment is due in June.
Porter said rather than have Torres do the entire master plan update, it would be more efficient to hire a consultant to work with Torres.
In his appearance before selectmen May 10, Torres outlined what other towns have done to update their master plans.
“During my discussions with planners, and other professional staff, within these communities and professional planning organizations, it was suggested that a community of our size be prepared to spend at least $80,0000-$100,000 for a full plan update, given that we will need to hire a consultant for the update/re-write," he told them.
"It will also be important for the town to determine a timeline for the master plan update, the creation of an advisory committee and the official adoption process once the plan is completed,” Torres added.
In a follow-up interview, Torres said that according to his research, the town last updated its master plan in 2003, though several sections (recreation and trails plans) were updated since then.
“State statute suggests that the master plan be updated every five to 10 years, so we are long overdue here in Conway,” Torres said.
He said some of the $100,000 would be used advertise a request for proposals.
"My goal is we would complete the RFP process for applicants by July; then have a consultant hired to start work by mid-fall; and then get the work started. Then it would be a fall-winter-spring and maybe summer and then bring it to the planning board for their acceptance.”
Porter noted that the master plan serves as guidance for the planning board, establishing a blueprint for the town’s growth, planning and quality of life community goals.
“We need to update the master plan so we can look at issues today and for the future and address them,” said Porter.
He mentioned that one of the most pressing issues is lack of housing. “There’s no place for workers to live. We need to address the need for affordable housing; we need to change zoning to allow for less strict building lots, smaller homes, smaller, greater-density lots (served by municipal water and sewer) and modular home communities," Porter said.
"There are a lot of avenues that can be looked at to lessen the lack of inventory,” he added.
When Porter gave his selectman’s report to the planning board May 12, he was congratulated by acting chair Ailie Byers, and members Bill Barbin, Eliza Grant, Erik Corbett and Mark Hounsell.
Hounsell, sitting in his first meeting since being elected in April, said, “I want to thank you (Porter) so much, because that's exactly what the selectmen should do. And I'm glad they found a way that they could do it. The updating of the master plan is extremely critical, as you know.”
He also said he wanted to bring to the board’s attention the $5 million that will be available to help municipalities update their zoning ordinances under a plan approved by Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council on May 4.
“I think that it's important for this board to continue to monitor that money and the availability of that because although $100,000 is a huge help, I think it's going to be a little short, probably just because of the way consultants charge," said Hounsell.
