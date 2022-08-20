Albany three car crash

N.H. State Police accident reconstruction team equipment is seen at the scene of a three-car crash in Albany Friday night. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

ALBANY — New Hampshire State Police are reporting that a three-car crash Friday afternoon on Route 16 in Albany has claimed the life of a child, and that three others were seriously injured.

At about 8 a.m. Saturday morning state police posted on the New Hampshire State Police Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/NHStatePolice ) that one person has died as a result of the crash that happened around 5:20 p.m.

