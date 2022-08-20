ALBANY — New Hampshire State Police are reporting that a three-car crash Friday afternoon on Route 16 in Albany has claimed the life of a child, and that three others were seriously injured.
At about 8 a.m. Saturday morning state police posted on the New Hampshire State Police Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/NHStatePolice ) that one person has died as a result of the crash that happened around 5:20 p.m.
Police from State Police Troop E, along with Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an accident on Route 16 in the area of mile marker 72.2, near Sunny Brook Cottages.
Police determined that a 2018 Ford F550 was traveling southbound on Route 16 when the vehicle collided with a 2020 Kia. As a result of the collision, the 2020 Kia then collided with a 2015 Volvo.
As a result of the incident, a juvenile in the Kia sustained fatal injuries while another juvenile and two adults sustained serious injuries.
No further details about the people involved in the crash have been released.
At the request of the New Hampshire State Police – Troop E, the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit responded to the scene and assumed the lead of the investigation.
The C.A.R. Unit was assisted on scene by New Hampshire State Police – Troop E, Carol County Sheriff's Department, Conway Fire/EMS Department, and Action Ambulance.
All aspects of the collision remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to the crash are asked to contact Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.
The crash closed Route 16 for hours and traffic was rerouted through Route 113 in Madison.
Police posted at 10 p.m. Friday that the roadway would remained closed until about midnight while the investigation continued.
