CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:
• Peter Lazaron, 20, of Bartlett pleaded no contest to driving after revocation or suspension and was fined $310.
• Kamco Corp. of Boston pleaded guilty to exceeding maximum road weight limits and was fined $310.
• John Gerrish Jr., 63, of Chatham pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension and was fined $310. He pleaded guilty to two counts of misuse of license plates and was given $620 in fines were suspended pending one year of good behavior.
• Shane Jessee, 39, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $1,240 with half suspended for one year pending compliance with the terms of the sentence. He was referred to an impaired driver program. His privilege to drive was revoked for nine months. He is required to use an interlock device for 12 months following the period of license revocation. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• Rene Bouchie, 56, of Jackson pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620. He was referred to an impaired driver program. His license was revoked for nine months. He may potion for early reinstatement. A charge of open container was placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• William McKenna, 38, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving after
revocation or suspension. He was fined $310.
• A bench warrant was issued for Ana Cradock, 36, of Lowell, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• Steven Illsley, 51, of Bartlett had two counts of animal cruelty and one count of reckless driving dismissed. He pleaded no contest to negligent driving and was given a $310 fine that was suspended for six months pending good behavior.
• A bench warrant was issued for Arthur Fernald Jr., 50, of Madison for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and uninspected vehicle.
• A bench warrant was issued for Timothy Duchesnaye, 48, of Berlin for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of bail jumping.
• Demetri Zimmer, 19, of Laconia, Brody Petell, 20, of Tamworth and Natalie Clark, 17, of Hampton were found guilty of unlawful possession of alcohol and was fined $372.
• Barry Kimball, 45, of Wolfeboro failed to appear in court regarding a charge of violating a no contact order.
• Brandi Richardson, 43, of Concord pleaded guilty to reckless driving. She was fined $620 and her license was suspended for 60 days back dated to Sept. 12, 2020.
• Christine Poliquin, 42, of Kearsarge had a charge of driving after revocation or suspension placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Cody Phair, 28, of Somersworth pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension and he was fined $310. He had charges of driving after revocation or suspension and displaying a suspended or revoked license placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Tyler Dewees, 27, of Conway had a charge of driving after revocation or suspension placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Kyle Blakely, 24, of Manchester pleaded guilty to negligent driving. He was fined $620 with half suspended pending one year of good behavior. He is to have a drug/alcohol evaluation and follow all recommendations.
• Brian Carpenter, 64, of Conway pleaded no contest to stalking. He was given a $1,240 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior. Carpenter pleaded no contest to false statement under oath and was given a $434 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior. Charges of false report to law enforcement, another charge of stalking, and receiving stolen property were placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Megan Dodge, 35, of Charlotte, Vt., pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Jeffrey Garrett, 37, of Conway pleaded guilty to trespassing. He was fined $434.
• Matthew Bragg, 46, of Fryeburg, Maine, pleaded guilty to negligent driving and was fined $620 and ordered to enroll in a safe driving course.
• Cam Stas, 36, of Bartlett pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $620 and his license was revoked for two months.
• Maheshkumar Patel, 51, of Ossipee pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Whipple Roberts, 23, of Tamworth pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and was fined $434. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was fined $620 and his license was suspended for 90 days with credit of 55 days. He pleaded guilty to reckless conduct was given a $620. He was also given a 60-day jail sentence that was suspended for two years pending good behavior.
