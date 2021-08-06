• A bench warrant was issued for Brianne Dunleavey, 33, of Fryeburg, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and resisting arrest and domestic violence simple assault.
• A bench warrant was issued for Alexandra Coombs, 19, homeless, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving without a valid license.
• A bench warrant was issued for Richard Solis, 51, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of disorderly conduct, conduct after an accident, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and simple assault.
• A bench warrant was issued for Rachel Soucy, 24, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and driving with a suspended registration.
• Crystal LaPointe, 38, of Sebago, Maine, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was given a year’s jail sentence that was suspended for one year pending good behavior. She also was ordered to pay $200 restitution to the Conway police and write a letter of apology to the police.
• A bench warrant was issued for Christina Mayo, 37, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Michael Tripodes, 47, of Tamworth for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and driving with an uninspected vehicle.
• David Clemente, 18, of Wilmington, Mass,. pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of alcohol. He was fined $372.
• A bench warrant was issued for Andrew Johnson, 26, of Bartlett for failing to appear regarding a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
• Jordan Brunell, 20, of Bartlett pleaded guilty to domestic violence stalking. He was fined $2,530 of which all but $50 was suspended for two years pending good behavior. He was given a six-month jail sentence that was suspended for two years.
• Lillian Clark, 18, of Plymouth had charges of possession of alcohol and tobacco placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior and completion of a White Mountain Restorative Justice Program.
• A bench warrant was issued for Ginelle Gardner, 34, of Auburn, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Ezra Fox, 23, of Newport, R.I., had a charge of driving with a suspended registration placed on file without finding for six months pending good behavior.
• A bench warrant was issued for Douglas Goodwin, 43, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.
• A bench warrant was issued for Ronald LaMarche, 43, of Ossipee for failing to appear in court regarding charges of loitering/prowling, disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.
• A bench warrant was issued for Daniel Merrill, 50, of Fryeburg, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding charges of unregistered vehicle, disobeying an officer and three counts of driving after revocation or suspension.
