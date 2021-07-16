CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:
• A bench warrant was issued for David Petrie, 20, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of littering.
• A bench warrant was issued for Dalton Varney, 30, of Ossipee for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Joshua Giroux, 27, of Plainfield, Conn., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of reckless operation.
• A bench warrant was issued for Michael Collins, 52, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• Keiayr Modert, 22, of Coldwater Bronson, Mich., pleaded guilty to negligent driving and was fined $620.
• Michael McCormick, 37, of Conway pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated. He was given a $620 fine and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months. He was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• Curtis Hughes, 33, of Conway had a charge of domestic violence assault placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior and compliance with all recommendations from domestic violence counseling.
• Samuel Williams, 22, of Lovell, Maine, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was fined $620 and his driver’s license was revoked for 60 days. He pleaded no contest to open container and was given a $186 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Cooper Goucher, 18, of Hampton pleaded guilty to trespassing. He was given a $310 fine with $186 suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Kelly Aucoin, 49, of Waltham, Mass.,. pleaded guilty to reckless driving. She was fined $620 and her driver’s license was suspended for 60 days.
• Neil Santichen, 60 of Manchester pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620, his driver’s license was revoked for nine months, and he was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• A bench warrant was issued for Kenneth Dyer, 38, of Bartlett for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of bail jumping.
• A bench warrant was issued for Emily Bell, 28, of Ossipee for failing to appear in court on a charge or receiving stolen property.
• Jason Smith, 45, of Madison pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620, his license was revoked for nine months and he was referred to an impaired management program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• A bench warrant was issued for Devin Spencer, 29, of Porter, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding charges of unregistered vehicle and driving after revocation or suspension.
• Johanna Salazar, now 21, of Revere, Mass., had two counts of unlawful possession of alcohol placed on file without finding pending six months of good behavior and an evaluation of a drug/alcohol counselor. She is to follow all recommendations.
• A bench warrant was issued for Danny Baud Jr., 37, of Conway regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and driving with a suspended registration.
• Kevin Duffy II, 31, of Conway had a charge of driving after revocation or suspension placed on file without finding for six months pending good behavior.
