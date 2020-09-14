JACKSON — The Jackson Public Library and Jackson Community Church will be co-sponsoring the timely online screening of "Traces of the Trade: A Story From The Deep North," followed by a discussion facilitated by co-hosts Dain Perry and his wife Constance Perry, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 15, and Friday, Sept 18.
Facilitator Dain Perry is one of nine cousins featured in this documentary that unearths a hidden legacy of slavery in America. Traces of the Trade: A Story From The Deep North, first shown at the Sundance Film Festival, follows the journey by filmmaker Katrina Browne and nine of her cousins — including Dain Perry — into the dark past of the slave trade, which enriched their white New England family. Allow three hours to watch the film and share in the conversation.
Dain and his wife Constance are experienced facilitators who will help audience members discuss the lessons of the film. They have conducted over 500 screenings, facilitated conversations in over 200 cities and towns across the country, and overseas in Ghana and Australia.
"Traces of the Trade" is both a geographical and psychological retracing of the industry of the largest slave traders in American history, the DeWolf family of Bristol, Rhode Island, and an exploration into racism in America, a legacy of slavery that continues to negatively impact the country even today.
The film was shown on the PBS series Point of View (POV) in 2008, won the Henry Hampton Award for Excellence in Film in 2009, and in July 2009 was nominated for an Emmy Award for historical research.
Registration is required for this online event; admission is free. Content is appropriate for family viewing. Visit jacksonlibrary.org or jacksoncommunitychurch.org for registration and information about the event. Register for free via Eventbrite: eventbrite.com/e/traces-of-the-trade-registration-120275524331. For more information, go to tracesofthetrade.org.
