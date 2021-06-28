LANCASTER — The Free State Project’s 18th annual Porcupine Freedom Festival was a sell out this year with 2,500 tickets sold, eclipsing the previous record of 1,800 for the event.
The festival brings in liberty-minded individuals from across the country as part of what Carla Gericke of Manchester, who is president emeritus of the Free State Project, said is a showcase to show attendees the value of living in New Hampshire.
The event, for most of its 18-year history has been held at Roger’s Campground in Lancaster, while two previous Porcfests were held at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Guilford.
The event this year showcased about 700 different sub-events as part of the festival, which ran from Monday to Sunday.
The Free State Project was founded by Jason Sorens in the early 2000s and is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides education and information regarding liberty-based principles and the value of living in New Hampshire, according to Gericke. Sorens is now the director at the Center for Ethics in Business and Governance at St. Anselm College and still volunteers his time to the Free State Project.
Gericke said that approximately two-thirds of the attendees come from out of state. “It (the festival) is a showcase for the state and the area north of the notch,” Gericke said.
Participants camp on the grounds at Roger’s and many stay for the entire week according to organizers.
Gericke said participants have opened a wide gamut of businesses from high-end chocolatiers to cryptocurrency-based businesses and everything in between. Those participants have invested huge sums in the New Hampshire economy and in real estate throughout the Granite State, she said, totaling about $400 million, according to her estimates.
Gericke said she moved to the state in 2008 from New York City, part of an initial group of 1,000 that came to the state to enjoy more freedoms.
Thursday was a typical day for the event with a wide range of activities from a doggy morning meet-up at 8 a.m. to yoga, events for kids, classes on real estate and a host of other events.
Gericke said the events run the spectrum and don’t perfectly fit into any political paradigm other than all participants are focused on liberty.
The week’s activities included speakers offering information on a range of topics including several presentations on the latest cryptocurrency updates and marijuana legalization efforts but there were also classes on knitting and various types of dancing offered.
Gericke said attendees were simply curious individuals who wanted the opportunity to share their passions and to learn from others.
The central point for the Porcfest speakers was the pavilion and field in the northwest corner of the campground. At 11 a.m. in the pavilion, there was a discussion on the COVID-19 lockdowns and their costs and future impact.
Speakers included Phil Magness, Pete Earle and Ryan York, who argued that the lockdowns were ultimately a violation of civil liberties and ultimately were hugely detrimental to the nation’s economy. The trio noted that the lockdowns were specifically detrimental to smaller businesses as many were forced to close, while larger businesses remained open.
Magness and York are senior research fellows at the American Institute for Economic Research, while Earle is an economist and writer who joined the institute in 2018.
One of the most popular events Thursday was the “Part of the Problem” live podcast with libertarian host Dave Smith and Robbie Bernstein, who spoke on a variety of current events and topics.
Several hundred attendees filled the pavilion for the event and then stayed after to take photos with the hosts.
Both Smith and Bernstein are well known podcasters among the libertarian community, with “Part of the Problem” being one of the top two libertarian podcasts in the world, according to the Porcfest website.
Other speakers Thursday included Sorens, who discussed his view that rising property costs and rental rates in the state are due to an inordinate amount of land-use restrictions and regulations.
Sorens offered participants tools to use in their own communities to attempt to combat zoning regulations.
Gericke was part of a panel that discussed various state succession movements, particularly those in Texas and California, although she noted during the presentation that New Hampshire has its own succession movement in the form of the Foundation for New Hampshire Independence and other related groups.
Another presentation involved former Maine state Sen. Eric Brakey who revealed that a quarter of the 400-member New Hampshire House of Representatives consist of “liberty legislators.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.