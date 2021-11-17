CONCORD — The House Education Committee followed up five hours of public testimony by passing an amendment to House Bill 255 that would prohibit businesses and other entities from requiring that workers be vaccinated.
Dissenting committee members pointed out the amendment as written not only dictates how businesses handle concerns about public safety but also would prohibit churches and other private organizations from imposing vaccine requirements if they wish.
House Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) issued a statement after the 11-8 vote, saying, “Today’s vote relative to HB 255 — coinciding with President Biden’s visit — sent a message loud and clear: Granite Staters will not be ruled by an unconstitutional mandate. When it comes to standing up for what’s right, New Hampshire has always led the way. We will continue to do that — together.”
He continued, “The Education Committee passed HB 255 in the name of medical freedom. Employers are struggling to fill vacancies, gas and food prices are rising, and chaos reigns at the border — the president has shown his ineptitude to lead. He has instead chosen to rule by mandates. That is not the New Hampshire way — and today’s small victory proved that.”
Rep. Barbara Shaw of Manchester was the only Democrat who voted yes on the amendment. It will go to the full House in January.
The Deputy Ranking Democrat on the committee, Rep. David Luneau of Hopkinton, had a different perspective on the decision.
“In a last-ditch attempt to deny science and promote conspiracy theories, House Republicans disrespected the legislative process today by amending an unrelated education bill with language undermining public health and safety during a pandemic,” he said.
Prior to the vote, he had objected to the Republican leadership’s decision to permanently remove the one Republican member who may have opposed the amendment. “This political stunt should be a concern to everyone,” he said in his later statement. “The House Speaker’s decision to gerrymander the proceeding is a disgrace.”
In introducing the amendment, Chair Rick Ladd (R-Haverhill) said, “This amendment, 2239-H, provides that no New Hampshire entity shall compel the receipt of any COVID vaccine by any individual who objects to such vaccination for any reason — a person’s conscience, religious belief, or medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”
He said HB 255 was originally established to limit liability for higher education, but “that’s no longer needed. The amendment, however, is submitted for the purpose of rejecting the federal directive establishing a mandatory vaccine work requirement.”
Ladd cited a 1937 court ruling that “the rights of conscience and religion are unalienable rights that should not be trampled upon by a single stroke of any administrator’s pen.”
Citizens attending the meeting overwhelmingly agreed, with fewer than a dozen people speaking against the amendment.
Among those opposed was David Juvet, senior vice-president of Public Policy with the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire. He said while some members of his organization agree with the argument against mandates, the majority are more concerned about state overreach.
“I would ask all of you to remember that there are a lot of employers in the state who are in a very difficult position right now, and it will be even more difficult if this proposal passes the House and the Senate and is signed into law,” he said.
The majority of speakers spoke of lost jobs and family income because of the mandates. Several had personally lost their jobs for refusing the vaccine. Others objected on the grounds of government overreach.
Two of the speakers brought up the Nuremberg Code’s first precept, developed in the aftermath of the Nazi’s experiments on humans: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.”
Several speakers argued that the efficacy of the vaccine is still unresolved and that scientists with different opinions are suppressed.
Nicole Souza of Amherst said: “Show the world that liberty cannot be destroyed under the guise of safety … Stand up and fight … so our children do not have to lay down their lives.”
The committee repeatedly attempted to keep the testimony about the amendment itself and not on the efficacy or potential dangers of the vaccine, but speakers kept returning to those issues.
A few spoke of the other side: the people who would be forced to quit their jobs out of concern for their health if there is no vaccine mandate.
Local delegation members on the committee were Reps. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) and Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway). Cordelli voted for the amendment, Woodcock voted no.
