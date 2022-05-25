lberta Leeman, who vanished almost 44 years ago has officially been solved. Testing confirmed that human remains found last August in a submerged car in the Connecticut River in Lancaster were Leeman’s.
State police reported that Bode Technology, based in Lorton, Va., compared a DNA sample from a relative of Leeman’s with the remains and it came up a match.
According to the state medical examiner and forensic anthropologists, the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries sustained when Leeman’s Pontiac LeMans crashed and went into the river.
“The events surrounding Ms. Leeman’s death are not considered to be suspicious,” state police said.
The Gorham woman had last been seen July 26, 1978, when she left her School Street apartment with no identification and no money. Her pocketbook was left hanging on a doorknob in the bedroom with her driver’s license in it. Her clothes, suitcases, checkbook, even house key were left in the apartment.
The 63-year old woman did not show up the next day for her job as a cleaning lady at a local hotel, but her disappearance didn’t arouse concern until her sister-in-law notified Gorham police the following week, who found her apartment empty.
An extensive search was undertaken but no sign of Leeman was found. Then Fish and Game Conservation Officer Joe Canfield, who leads department’s four-person Underwater Search Team, took an interest in Leeman’s missing person case.
In 2017, Canfield and his team had solved another North Country cold case when they found a pick-up truck with the remains of Tony Imondi in the Androscoggin River south of Errol. The 26-year old Imondi had not been seen since July 1998 after playing in his weekly horseshoe league.
The team has monthly training sessions to sharpen its skills in using their remotely operated vehicle and side-scan sonar equipment, and Canfield used the sessions to concentrate in what he judged were high probability areas based on his research of the Leeman case.
Once the search team identified the vehicle 800 yards downstream of the Mount Orne Covered Bridge in about 14 feet of water, the dive team conducted a search of the vehicle, which had badly deteriorated over the years.
State police said Leeman’s family appreciated the efforts of law enforcement to solve the mystery.
