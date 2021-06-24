Wedding: Brownell-Worden

Katelyn Marie Brownell and Gerald Ivan Worden Jr. of 55 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H., were married in Limington, Maine, on June 5, 2021.
The bride's parents are Bryan Brownell, Michelle Duquette and stepmother Sarah Brownell. The groom's parents are Ester Roakes and Robert Roakes.
The wedding was officiated by Timothy Eldridge. The pride was given away by her father.
The maid of honor was Riley Quinlan. The bridemaids were Hannah Valley, Haley Brownell and Izzy Brownell
The best man was Benjamin Eldridge. The groomsman were Alec Hayford, Cole Valley and Caleb Roakes.
