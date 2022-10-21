HAPPY PUMPKIN MANIA SEASON, where there’s plenty of pumpkin pulchritude to add a little pumpkin spice to our lives, along with some scary hauntings — and we’re not even talking about politics!
Bound to be a lot of fun is Arts in Motion’s production of Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” at the Majestic Theatre, which started its run last night and continues Oct. 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., with matinees Oct. 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 23 and 30 at 4 p.m.
Yours truly cannot wait to see friend Clay Groves of Mount Washington Radio’s Magic 104 and WMWV “Morning Show” news announcer Clay Groves in the role of the Monster.
Directed by Jacob Dunham with music direction by Jennifer Bradeen and choreographed by Aimee Frechette, this is bound to be a fun night out.
Go to artsinmotiontheater.com for tickets — and remember, as Gene Wilder made it clear in the hilarious 1974 Mel Brooks film, “That’s pronounced Fronken-steen: NOT -stein!”
ALWAYS A FAVORITE this time of year is the 16th annual Haunting at the Parsonsfield Seminary, Oct. 22 and Oct. 28-29 from 6:30-9 p.m. It’s at 504 North Road in Parsonsfield, Maine. Presented by Friends of Parsonsfield Seminary, the tour takes you on three floors plus a walkout basement. Face masks are suggested when you’re inside the building.
Call (207) 625-4449 or (603) 539-5233 for more info.
THE BELIEVE IN BOOKS LITERACY FOUNDATION’S Haunted Acre Wood continues this weekend, Oct. 22 and 23 from 7-10 p.m. in Intervale, with the gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The plot for the haunt? A circus troupe known as Lucy’s Traveling Circus and Oddities perishes in a freakshow railroad disaster and haunts the 100 Acre Wood with all sorts of bizarre encounters. Not recommended for age 14 and under, it picks up where Cranmore’s Ghoullog left off.
Bring your flashlight or headlamps. Tickets are $25 per person; groups go out every 30 minutes with a maximum of 32 people per group. For tickets, go to believeinbooks.org; for further information call (603) 356-9980.
THEATER IN THE WOOD will also present screenings of the campy cult horror classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 28-31 at 8 p.m. Note: you must be 16 or older to attend
A PG-13 SKY VALLEY Haunted River Walk is also new this year in Bartlett, being held as a fundraiser for local nonprofits and presented by the Drew Estate. Offered from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1088 Route 302 in Bartlett, it’s described as “intense and scary, but safe” walk through the woods.
Josh Drew gave a shout-out to volunteers Mike Murphy and Andrew Meyers, who used to work at Cranmore’s former Ghoullog, noting, “Their passion really pulled it all together.”
Tickets are $15. For details, go to or call (603) 374-5156. The Drew family is also offering their annual free Trick or Treating for young children at Sky Valley from 6-8 p.m. tonight, Oct. 22.
FOUR YOUR PAWS Only is hosting its “Howl-O-Ween Bark Bash” Oct. 23, from 12-2 p.m., a spooky pet photo contest to benefit Long Journey Rescue. Among the highlights will be K9 pumpkin lattes, doggie swag bags to the first 25 dogs in costume, trick or treat dog bags and pet readings by psychic medium Sara Moore. Call (603) 356-7297 to make reservations.
OLDE MCDONALD’S TERROR BARN: The second annual Olde McDonald’s Terror Barn will be scaring everyone at 28 Main Street in Tamworth Village on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., during trick or treating. Treats await for those who can make it past the tricks.
ALL THINGS PUMPKIN: We’re sorry to report that that due to staffing shortage issues with the Nestlenook’s stables that are used for sleigh tours as part of the festival, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s “All Things Pumpkin Festival” that was set for Oct. 22-23 has been postponed to next year. In the meantime, the chamber’s “Return of the Pumpkin People” displays continue on through Oct. 31.
BE SURE TO enter your photo of your carved or painted pumpkin or pumpkin display for the Conway Daily Sun’s Great Pumpkin Contest. Please email your photo by Oct. 29 to contest.conwaydailysun.com. Winners will be announced the week that the contest ends.
ADDENDUM TO TODAY’S HOTEL cover story: I inadvertently left off my overview of local establishments Purity Spring Resort, part of King Pine Ski Area, in East Madison; in Eaton, the Inn at Crystal Lake and the Snowvillage Inn; and in Pinkham Notch, The Glen House. If I left out any others, my apologies.
IN MUSIC, the Gravel Project is at Tuckerman Brewing’s Beer Garden Stage today and the Simon Crawford Band performs there Oct. 23, both 3-6 p.m; the Dave Samarco Band is at Ledge Brewing today at 6 p.m.; Now is Now is at the Red Parka tonight, and on Sunday, the Parka hosts another Blue Sunday, featuring the Erin Harpe Duo from 5-8:30 p.m.
The Parka’s 50th anniversary celebration continues Oct. 27 with music by Jeremy Holden and wraps up with the gala, featuring Generations and a Celebrity Bartender Tips contest to benefit the Dewey Mark Scholarship Fund Nov. 3.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute Rob Hallowell (belatedly, 10-18); state Sen. Jeb Bradley, who celebrated with friends at Horsefeathers 10-21; and Eve Walker and Howie Wemyss, (today); drummer Jill Ohlson, attorney Leslie Leonard, always civil engineer Burr Phillips, Deb Selmi and jeweler Karen Twombly (10-23); Fiona Davis-Walsh Ann Ostroski and the big 85 to community activist Gail Paine (10-24); Susan Smith (10-25); musician Andriana Gnap, North Conway 5 and 10’s Polly Howe, ever-spiritual and reflective photographer Jamie Gemmiti (10-26); Tad Furtado, Ricky and the Giants’ gifted guitarist/vocalist David C. Luke (10-28); and all others.
HOPE YOU’RE tuning into Valley Vision to watch all of the local candidate debates and reading the stories in the pages of The Conway Daily Sun. There’s a lot riding on this year’s elections, which are set for Nov. 8. Be sure to register if you have not done so already — democracy is a verb!
