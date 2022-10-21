HAPPY PUMPKIN MANIA SEASON, where there’s plenty of pumpkin pulchritude to add a little pumpkin spice to our lives, along with some scary hauntings — and we’re not even talking about politics!

Bound to be a lot of fun is Arts in Motion’s production of Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” at the Majestic Theatre, which started its run last night and continues Oct. 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., with matinees Oct. 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 23 and 30 at 4 p.m.

