GOOD THINGS COME to those who wait, some wise and patient person once said, and that was the case for the Arts Jubilee concert Thursday night as fans got to see after a year’s wait the performance by 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience at the base of Cranmore Mountain Resort in the main show, with Junco’s Jeremy Holden handling the opening performance honors.
As an extra treat, a spectacular display of fireworks, also rescheduled, capped the evening.
The fireworks had originally been set to take place July 27 at the end of the John Davidson and the New Legacy Swing Band Arts Jubilee concert but those events had been canceled by heavy rain.
There were fears of a repeat rain-out this week, but the sun broke through the clouds just in time.
“We had some scattered showers earlier in the day Thursday but the rain ended around 4:30 p.m., so we were able to start on time at 6 p.m.,” said Arts Jubilee Executive Director Bobby Sheehan.
His Junco bandmate Jeremy Holden was the opening act, then 7 Bridges, who'd been slated to perform during Arts Jubilee's canceled 2020 season, took to the stage.
I wasn't in town for the show, but both Sheehan and the Sun's photographer, Rachel Sharples, reported a big crowd and a rousing concert by the Eagles cover band.
“They opened with ‘Already Gone’ and went on to play ‘Witchy Woman,’ ‘One of These Nights,’ ‘Heartache Tonight,’ Joe Walsh’s ‘Life’s Been Good’ ’Take It to the Limit,’ and ‘Desperado.’ They had two encores: ‘Hotel California’ and ‘All Night Long.’ Then the fireworks began, and they were great,” reported Bob.
Bob said board members were very happy to see this week’s show draw “a little over 1,300” paid attendance.
“That was a little less than Ceili Rain on July 22, our second show this year (1,396), and a bit more than the first show by the Classic Rock Orchestra on July 15, which drew 1,000, so we have been above our average of 800 for the past few years, so we are really pleased,” said Bob.
Hard to believe, but the season wraps next Thursday, Aug. 12, with local sensation Riley Parkhurst and her dad, Dan Parkhurst at 6 p.m., followed by Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations.
The latter, Sheehan said, "play a good mix of Motown and Memphis soul; very upbeat danceable music of their own tunes as well a number of their own tunes from their CDs. They’re based in Maine, but they perform all over New England. This will be their first time as Arts Jubilee,” Bob related.
“It ought to be an upbeat way to end Arts Jubilee’s 38th season with great singing and instrumental performances.”
For more, go to artsjubilee.org.
CRUSH: Dave Matthews Tribute Band played before an appreciative crowd outdoors at the Tuckerman Brewing Co.'s beer garden last Saturday.
Next up at Tuckerman is Now is Now with Mitch and Pig’s Eye performing its roots Americana today from 3-6 p.m.. Looking ahead, the always rockin’ Simon Crawford Band plays Friday the 13th from 4-7 p.m., with Riley Parkhurst Aug. 14 and Lazy River Riders (Bob Sheehan, Jeremy Holden with Rafe Matrtegrano) Aug. 15. Ledge Brewing in Intervale, meanwhile, has Chimera today beginning at 6 p.m.
THE JACKSON COVERED BRIDGE Dance is also today, featuring Jon Sarty and the White Mountain Boys. The covered bridge will be closed to traffic starting at 5 p.m. Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. and continues until 10:30 p.m. Come early, find your favorite spot. You may want to bring your chairs, blankets and don’t forget your friends.
THE SUNSET BLUES Series continues at Theater in the Wood in Intervale Friday evenings, with American folk ’n roll musician Billy Wylder Aug. 13. For the whole schedule through the fall, go to theaterinthewood.org.
WILDCAT TAVERN’s GARDEN STAGE Dinner/Concert Series continues Aug. 14 with Sarah Haley Richardson.
Kudos, by the way, to the Wildcat’s executive chef, Bryant Alden, who with wife Patty flew to Orlando, Fla., last weekend for Bryant’s official induction into the American Academy of Chefs.
FEEL THE BARN: Kimball and Neysa Packard’s “Feel the Barn” Series at their Farmstand Bed and Breakfast near the dam in Chocorua will feature America’s Master Mentalist Jon Stetson today. Go to thefarmstand.net/thebarn for ticket details.
Carol Noonan and Jeff Flagg’s Stone Mountain Arts Center (stonemountainartscenter.com/) in Brownfield, Maine, has Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White on Aug. 14, and Paula Cole returns Aug. 20.
Deacon Street has Dennis and Davey on Fridays and Saturdays; the Shannon Door Pub has Joe McDonald tonight and Jeremy Holden on Sunday (funny man Jimmy Keys is coming, Sept. 12-14 — reservations will be required as these will sell out, says Nora Mulkern Bean); and the Red Parka Pub has Lazy River Riders tonight.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all fellow great Leos, including: (today); Cathy Brassill Doucette, Leslie Mallett and Mary Ryan Bolduc (8-11); Michelle Hopkins Capozzoli (8-12); and Mark Dindorf, John Pandora and Martha Bashore-Blaser (8-13).
TOPPING THE WEEKEND are two fantastic mainstay events that add so much to the local scene. After a six-year absence, Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center welcomes back the “24 Hours of Great Glen” starting today at noon and continuing through Sunday at noon.
And after a pause last year, the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association’s Art in the Park returns to North Conway’s Schouler Park today from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“We’ll have live music from students from Mountain Top Music performing all weekend, and we expect to have over 50 artists form throughout New England so things are looking great,” said my talented artist sister-in-law, Sarah W. Eastman of the MWVAA.
WMWV 93.5-FM’s Geoge Cleveland will be broadcasting on site this morning.
YOURS TRULY IS on vacation this week.
I have been down on the Seacoast in Rye at my sister Jeanie and bro-in-law Chas Riopel’s, soaking up the sun, playing some tennis, enjoying a killer round of mini-golf (love those waterfall hazards) and the sights of Portsmouth.
I also enjoyed attending a performance at Phillips-Exeter Academy’s summer academic program by niece Sophie Rose Riopel, held outdoors on that lovely campus.
Like the valley, the big story down here is the lack of help this summer. Some restaurants have opted not to open.
THIS JUST IN: Speaking of restaurants and the valley, Terry O’Brien on Friday said the Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup will return after a two-year hiatus to Attitash next March.
“We had a productive initial meeting today with Vail Resorts’ Greg and Melissa of Attitash and we are looking forward to bringing the back the oldest amateur dual slalom race in the country if not the world, with all proceeds benefiting the Eastern Slope Ski Club Junior Program,” said Terry.
The race is one of our local traditions, and although we’re all keeping a wary eye on the Delta coronavirus as we go about our once-again masked way of life, it gives us all something to look forward to come March.
In the meantime, I’ve got some rays to catch, lobster rolls to eat, pleasure reading to do and waves to body surf! See you back in the valley next week.
