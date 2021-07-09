CONWAY — Glad to see Elsa and the flash flood watch in the rearview mirror, clearing the way for a great weekend, with sunny skies forecast for today and tomorrow — perfect for a round of golf, a bike ride, trip to the river or a hike.
Between last weekend's showers and Thursday and Friday's rain, it's been wet at that, helping with shopping but not so much with outdoor activities. That's all changing today, however, so onward to the great outdoors!.
GARDEN STAGE SERIES: Due to last Saturday's rain, the Wildcat Inn and Tavern moved its planned outdoor show by the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio indoors to the intimate tavern.
The concert by the talented Tirrell-Wysocki Trio was an incredible display of Celtic acoustic tunes — my favorite was the lament, “From Clare to Here.” — absolutely hauntingly beautiful, and it took you from the tavern back to the Emerald Isle.
Another get-your-blood pumping highlight was the fiddle tunes “Cup of Tea,” and “Red-Haired Boy.” The night ended with the old classic made famous by the Kingston Trio, “M.T.A.”
To hear samples of their inspiring music, go to jordanmusic.com.
As for the Garden series, next up is the Jonathan Sarty Band today at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Jazz and blues guitar virtuoso Duke Robillard returns July 17. Go to wildcattavern.com/events for the full schedule and call (603) 383-4245 to make dinner reservations.
LAST WEEKEND’S RAIN also led to the cancellation of outdoor shows at Tuckerman Brewing Co., but conditions ought to be perfect for the Riley Parkhurst Project today and for Pig’s Eye tomorrow, both from 3-6 p.m. The excellent Gravel Project returns July 16t, from 4-7 p.m.
LEDGE BREWING has the cleverly named band More Local Drama today from 6-10 p.m. Dennis and Davey are at Deacon Street every Friday and Saturday, and the Shannon Door has Becca Deschenes and Mike Malkin of Rek-lis tonight from 7-10 p.m., Dan and Riley Parkhurst on Sunday and Bobby Sheehan and Rex Ryan on July 16.
KUDOS TO ALL who helped make last Saturday's second annual "Battle of the Bands" a success, raising $3,000 for the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park. Despite the rain, there was great spirit at the event. Congrats to the winning band, If You’re Down, comprised of Chris Chick and Josh Vekos. Also thanks to Str8 Bummin, Kev & Cam, Unforgiven, The Lazy Anarchists and Unknown for coming out and competing for a great cause.
For more information, go to goskate4kev.com or call (603) 986-6436.
AFTER FRIDAY’s Memphis Lightning show, the always happening Red Parka Pub in beautiful downtown Glen tonight hosts Hammer’s Electric Blues and Greg Walsh on Sunday. Putt with Paul offers tons of giveaways on Wednesdays with music this week by Chris Houston from 5-7 p.m. Go to redparkapub.com for details.
ARTS JUBILEE IS BACK! After a year’s hiatus, it's great to see the Arts Jubilee outdoor concert series making its return to Cranmore Mountain on Thursday, July 15, with Classic Rock Orchestra. Cranmore marketing director Becca Deschenes and guitarist Mike Malkin of Rek-Lis will play the early show. For more, go to artsjubilee.org.
SUNSET SERIES: A.O. Lucy and Michelle Wright note that the Sunset Concert Series will return to the lawn behind the Theater in the Wood Friday nights July 16-Sept. 24. The 7 p.m. series begins with the Adam Ezra Group on July 16. For more, go to theaterinthewood.org.
BRADLEY PARK SERIES: The Bradley Park Tuesday night series in Fryeburg, Maine, features Bennett & Perkins on July 13 and Three Aces on July 20. In the event of rain, concerts will be moved to the Fryeburg Fire Station on Main Street. For more info, call Donna Woodward at (207) 441-8170.
BARTLETT MUSIC: The Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association presents live outdoor music Wednesdays in July at the Bartlett Village Park off Route 302, with the Bear Mountain Band on July 14 (rain date Aug. 11); Malcom Brothers July 21 (rain date Aug. 25) and Kevin Dolan and Simon Crawford on July 28 (rain date Aug. 4).
DOLAN CD: Kevin Dolan, by the way, has been getting some good airplay on WMWV for his new CD, “Steps.” It's a wonderful collection of Celtic-inspired tune. For CDs, go to Joseph’s Spaghetti Shed or email Kevin at dolan2u@aol.com.
MOTOR BOOTY: Looking ahead to July 16, the Songo River Queen II in Naples, Maine, has a Motor Booty Booze Cruise with the Motor Booty Affair disco tribute band on July 16 and a classic ‘80s Party Cruise, featuring ‘80s ladies tribute band, Girls Just Want to Have Fun on July 17, both at 7 p.m. Go to songoriverqueen.net for more.
MONEY MATTERS. Former Conway Municipal Budget Committee member Ted Sares says he was featured June 22 on CNBC's “Mad Money” with host Jim Cramer via telephone call.
“I said, 'Hiya, Jim, I’m 84 and you are one of my heroes.' I said I had several hundred shares of a certain stock that I bought for the high dividend. However, the shares have now appreciated and I asked what I should do. He said I was a very young 84 and that if he were me, he might hold the shares and maybe buy even more,” Ted shared.
IN OTHER ENTREPRENEURIAL NEWS, I stopped by the Fair Grounds Coffee Cafe at the corner of Portland and Main Streets in Fryeburg Village last Saturday after covering the rainy airport aviation academy kickoff for today's cover story for a much-needed cup of hot java.
While there, I checked out the food truck which I discovered is run by old friend and local pretzel legend Ed “The Pretzel Guy” Cook of Fryeburg.
Among his novel creations for sale: The “Famous Salty Dog,” featuring an uncured all-beef hot dogcovered in a pretzel. “Try one of these puppies,” the handmade sign on the side of the truck said. “$6.” Having just had lunch at the airport shindig, I passed, but the guy next to me loved it. Next time I travel to the village, I’ll have to stop to try one.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Motorsports Plus’ Jim Savoie, Jeannie Cafarelli and Michelle DeLucia (7-10); valley volunteer Marshall Allan (7-11); Joshua Wiggin, Ashley Jean Kerr and Heath McCrea-Doucette (7-12); John Donovan and Barbara Williams Cosby (7-13); Chef Bud Selmi, Barbara Spofford, Indian Mound’s Jonathan Rivers and Stephanie Cannell Mullins (Bastille Day, 7-14); and Deborah Jasien of Fields of Ambrosia, musician Peter Heimlich and Cranmore Mountain Mama Becky Armstrong (7-16).
MAKE IT A GREAT weekend and save us lawn space at the base of Cranmore's North Slope on Thursday for the start of the 2021 Arts Jubilee season!
