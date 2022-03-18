HAPPY SPRING, as come Sunday we will have made it through another northern New Hampshire winter.
It’s New Hampshire Maple Weekend, as our cover story notes, and the sap’s running and skiers are spring skiing, with conditions corning up just fine as the snow cover goes fast from the lower elevations of the valley. As my late ski history mentor Dick May always used to say, “Spring — followed by muddy footprints.”
Spring was in full swing at Cranmore on Friday afternoon for the 47th relocated Red Parka Challenge Cup, which was back after two years and moved to Cranmore due to uncertain lift conditions at Attitash, according to race chair Terry O’Brien.
The RPP’s Cindy Schwartz was selling raffle tickets or a pair of skis and a ski chair, with all proceeds from the race and the raffle benefiting the Eastern Slope Ski Club. Racers also raised funds.
While at Cranmore, I took a few photos for ski history’s sake of the old base lodge and the old Skimobile lift station, which as noted in Friday’s paper, will soon be coming down to make way for the new Fairbank Lodge, with construction set to begin April 5.
After Wednesday morning’s groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new Fairbank Lodge, I asked Cranmore operations manager Glen Harmon to show me the old Skimobile bullwheel that he removed a few years ago from under the old Skimobile platform where the ceremony had just been held.
Glen — a fellow Cranmore ski history buff — said he intends to use the bullwheel, which he painted silver, in some of the landscaping by the new lodge.
Ben Wilcox and Tyler Fairbank also noted the new lodge will feature murals depicting Cranmore’s history, such as the old snow trains and the Skimobile. If you’ve been to the Glen House in Pinkham Notch and seen its historic photos/murals from Mount Washington’s past, you get the idea.
So they say they are not throwing the baby out with the bathwater, so to speak, when it comes to Cranmore’s history.
SPEAKING OF SKI HISTORY, I was interviewed about local ski lore by Austrian filmmakers Alessandra Ravanelli and Marcus Knaus of Blue Danube Media last Saturday at New England Ski Museum volunteer Susan Fox’s house in Madison.
After I was done, Sean Doucette — our Mountain Meisters timer and grandson of original ski instructor J. Arthur Doucette of Black Mountain — stopped by to be interviewed.
Sean brought an old Eastern Slope Ski School sign from Arthur’s garage in Jackson, showing the names of the valley’s first instructors.
The names on the sign are Ary Callan, Art Doucette, Tyler Nicoleau and Fran Savard. After the first year of Carroll Reed’s Eastern Slope Ski School, they were sent with Austrian director Benno Rybizka over to Austria, where they all received their Austrian ski instruction certification.
Pretty cool to see the sign again, which I had first seen years ago when interviewing Arthur.
IT’S TOO BAD the fine weather that blessed Wednesday’s end-of-Meisters race at Cranmore, St. Patrick’s Day and Friday’s Red Parka Challenge didn’t carry on to the weekend for today’s 21st Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon, set to get underway at 8 a.m. at Great Glen Trails.
The Mount Washington Observatory’s high summit forecast called for a wintry mix Friday night and then a low moving into the region Saturday, causing temperatures to rise and bringing rain.
Jake Risch, president of Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, and son of late Friends co-founder Al Risch (who always had a way in getting the weather gods to cooperate, so hopefully that gene has been passed on to Jake) said they were going to set the ski leg of the course Friday afternoon.
Based on conditions, Jake said the plan is to go down Left Gully and then climb at the U.S. Forest Service’s HoJo’s shelter to the top of the Sherburne Trail for the ski/snowboard blast down to Pinkham Notch.
The five-part race starts at 8 a.m. at Great Glen Trails with a 6-mile fat bike ride, followed by a 6-mile freestyle cross-country ski leg and a 5-mile backcountry snowshoe from Great Glen Trails to Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. From there. it’s a 3-plus-mile mountain run up the Tuckerman Trail to Tuckerman Ravine.
“The Great Glen action is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then everyone heads up the mountain. The cutoff for the last skier/rider in the ravine is 1:30 p.m.” said Jake.
The awards party will be at Ledge Brewing Co. at 3 p.m. For updates, go to friendsoftuckdermanravine.org.
CYNTHIA’S CHALLENGE: In other ski events this weekend, King Pine hosts its annual Cynthia’s Challenge Snow Day today. It’s a benefit to support non-profit Cynthia’s Challenge and this year’s recipient Cori Carreiro. Go to cynthiaschallenge.org for details, to donate and link to purchase event tickets.
CRANMORE MOUNTAIN MEISTERS AWARDS: Nice to see everyone contribute to raise $1,500 for Jen’s Friends in Week 10 of Cranmore Mountain Meisters, the last race of the 51st season Wednesday. Next up is the awards bash, set for March 30 at Tuckerman Brewing Co. on Hobbs Street in Conway from 2-7 p.m.
IN MUSICAL HIGHLIGHTS, the Gravel Project will be at Horsefeathers tonight from 7-8 p.m. as their showcase in the WMWV 93.5-FM “Song of the Year” contest for their song, “Saving Up My Love.”
Meanwhile, Jug will be at the Red Parka on March 24 at 7 p.m. to perform “Hyperbole,” and Willow Carter will be at Deacon Street on March 30, also at 7 p.m., to sing, “Late Night Drives.”
You can vote by going to wmwv.com through March 31. The winner gets $1,000, and their song gets played on WMWV’s songlist. They also win a $500 gift certificate to North Conway Music Center and get to play a live show on WMWV. The contest is sponsored by Blue Moon Brewing, Amoskeag Beverages and North Conway Music Center.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all recovering leprechauns, including musician Cormac McCarthy, Leann Brown Muzerall, Julie Butler and Suzanne Westhall (today); Heidi Hartwell and Andrea LaRusso (3-21); Rob Clark, Christian Carlson, Rick Davidson and Martha Benesh (3-22); Elizabeth Kane (3-23); and all others.
LASTLY, PRAY FOR PEACE. It was truly moving to cover the peace vigil presented by the Eastern Slope Clergy on Sunday in North Conway’s Schouler Park as local residents gathered to build a cairn of peace. It was especially poignant to interview Anna Bondar, 17, and Daryna Sarediuk, 18, two Fryeburg Academy students from Ukraine.
Daryna told me, “It definitely gives us a lot of hope to see everyone here today saying their prayers out here and to see that people are thinking about us and our families.” Dropping my reporter’s code of impartiality, I said, “We alllllllllll care, make no mistake about that!”
To learn how to get a Ukrainian flag to show support, call the Rev. John Hughes at Conway Village Congregational Church at (603) 447-3861.
