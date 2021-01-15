NICE TO SEE SOME MUCH-NEEDED SNOW in the forecast for today, just in time for the usually busy Martin Luther King Day Weekend.
Sounds good to this snow-loving journalist, who finally got out on the tracks and trails by taking a ski loop or two at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center after speaking with my friends Eli Walker and “Nordic Nate” Harvey.
I had gone up to Great Glen for the first of the MWV Chamber of Commerce’s Family Fun Snow Days.
According to Janice Crawford and Marti Mayne, the chamber is partnering with local ski/snowshoe members to offer the snow days, sponsored by Chalmers Insurance Group.
The next are slated for Jackson Ski Touring Jan. 24 and 25 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jackson Ski Touring will offer free access to ski trails for all chamber members (employees and family members included). Rentals will be available at 50 percent off on a first-come first-served basis.
After that, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 during the same hours, Bretton Woods Nordic Center will offer the same deals.
Go to mtwashingtonvalley.org for the details on how to log in.
I WAS SURPRISED by two kind gestures by friends this week concerning skiing.
The first was a call from Betsy Edge, whose parents used to run Rockhouse Mountain Farm along with a ski tow there.
Sister of Johnny Edge, Betsy called to say she had come across a bunch of copies of WBNC station owners Skip and Joan Sherman’s “Eastern Slope Signal” publication from the winter of 1964-65. Eaton postmistress Nancy Williams, a friend to both Betsy and I, delivered the copies to my condo — thanks, Nancy!
As a ski historian and journalist, I am thoroughly enjoying going through the pages.
Each edition’s front page featured a humorous ski cartoon by late local artist David Baker of Jackson, creator of the vitreous flux technique.
I will probably write a full feature on the former publication, but that gives you a sense of how much fun it is to journey back in time to by reading the Signal.
THE SECOND gift I received was actually a return of some ski history tape cassettes I had loaned to a friend 15 years ago but had forgotten about. They were given to me originally by the New England Ski Museum’s E. John B. Allen.
Some of the tapes feature John's interviews with ski legends Carroll Reed, founder of the Eastern Slope Ski School in Jackson in December 1936, along with his early instructors Arthur Callan and J. Arthur Doucette talking about working with Austrian ski school director Benno Rybizka (a man whose name was easier to sneeze than pronounce, one Boston ski writer once noted) and another on Toni Matt’s talk at the Eastern Slope Inn in 1980 of his schuss of the Tuckerman Headwall in the Mt. Washington Inferno of April 16, 1939.
I had forgotten that my friend Don Harnois had borrowed the tapes from me when we were roommates years ago. He recently discovered that he had them when he went through an old ski bag — and without telling me that news, mailed them back to me.
I look forward to listening to more ski history on the tapes about our rich local ski history and sharing the stories with you all.
IN OTHER LOCAL SKI TRADITIONS, it’s great to see both Nordic Meisters at Great Glen and Cranmore Mountain Meisters underway, a sign of normalcy in an otherwise bizarre pandemic-impacted year.
I hear that the Red Parka is now doing apres Meisters with Jonathan Sarty Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Call (603) 383-4344 or go to redparkapub.com for more information.
Here’s an overview of local conditions as of Friday for MLK Jr. Weekend:
ALPINE:
• BLACK MOUNTAIN (blackmt.com; 603-383-4490): Skiing on five beginner trails serviced by the Platter Pull Lift with a goal to expand terrain as conditions allow. Discounted lift tickets due to limited terrain.
• BRETTON WOODS (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3320): Open with 34 of 63 trails and five of 10 lifts. The ropes were dropped Friday on Deception Bowl and Diamond Ridge.
• CRANMORE (cranmore.com; 603-356-5543): Open with 25 of 57 trails and three of seven lifts and Tubing Park. Snowmaking has added to terrain; Comp Slope and Middle Trail now open. Extended hours this weekend with skiing and riding until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and the Tubing Park open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and a bonus day, open Monday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dining at Zip’s Pub, Zip’s Deck and Legends Grille open along with the Summit Meister Hut. Advance ticket sales only and limited capacity. Tubing Park tickets are limited, and are high demand, so make sure to plan ahead for best availability. Tubing is sold in two-hour time blocks.
• KING PINE (kingpine.com): Open with 14 of 17 trails, all groomed, served by all five lifts running from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tubing Park is open.
CROSS-COUNTRY:
• BEAR NOTCH (bearnotchskitouring.com; 603-374-2277): Look for some expanded ski terrain after today’s snow, with15-20 kilometers open, notes Doug Garland, who says he and brother John have been grooming the network into good shape prior to the storm. “We offer an uncrowded network limited to 50 day pass skiers and season passesholders — we request people call ahead for reservtions,” said Garland Friday.
• BRETTON WOODS NORDIC: 18 of 56 trails open; total of 29.8 kilometers of 99.7 km open with zero track and 9 km skate groomed.
• GREAT GLEN TRAILS (greatglentrails.com; 603-466-2333): 15 of 45k of classic groomed; 15 of 45 k skate groomed. 45 k snowshoeing. SnowCoach and tubing open; fat biking as well. Jan. 17: Nordic Demo Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Test all the latest gear.
JACKSON SKI TOURING (jacksonxc.org; 603-383-9355): 12 of 100 km classic and 30 of 100 skate-groomed km open. Recent grooming at the Wentworth and the Trail.
• MWV SKI TOURING (mwvskitouring.org; 603-356-9920): Some trails in Whitaker Woods have been rolled but no tracks set. Saturday guided snowshoe walks through March 13, departing from the touring center at Ragged Mountian Equipment at 1 p.m.; weekly snowshoe yoga, Sundays through March 14, departing from touring center at 10 a.m.
• 100-ACRE WOOD (believeinbooks.org/trail-system; 604-356-9980): Most trails groomed; thin cover. Storybook Trail: “Three Snow Bears” by Jan Brett.
• THE RESERVE AT PURITY SPRING: Purity Spring Resort XC & Snowshoe has 8 km open for groomed skiing and 16 km for snowshoeing.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, foremost we salute Dwight Smith, co-founder of the Conway Scenic Railroad, who turns 96 today. We also extend our best wishes to: Kelly Murphy and Tim Scott (also today); Sugarmaker Bakery’s Beth Carta-Dolan, stone mason Michael Callis, Sara Wright and Kimberly Harvey (1-17); Diane Blomquist Sweeney (1-18); Badger Realty’s Brenda Addario Leavitt (1-19); Realtor Dan Jones, Leanne Powell Gray and Carey Kish (1-19); WMWV deejay/Fish Nerd Clay Groves and Fryeburg chiropractor Joe Chisari (1-20); Judith Hatch Oberg, Jean Jannuzzi and Diane Gilmore (1-21); and dog groomer/breeder Karla Schwarz and Sun co-founder Adam Hirshan (1-22).
PASSAGES ADDENDUM: My apologies to my friends in the valley for omitting late popular bartender and valley personality Mike Venditti in my Passages 2020 cover story in last Saturday's edition. Mike was a special, kind soul and we all miss his zest for life.
MAKE IT A GREAT MLK Jr. Weekend, and don’t forget about Monday’s Peace Walk that is to travel Monday at noon from Eagles Way along the sidewalk to Schouler Park, where peaceful events in honor of King will be held starting at about 1:30 p.m., according to Being Peace MWV’s John Skelton. A peace vigil will also be held in the park beginning at 10 a.m. prior to Wednesday's inauguration in Washington at noon.
After the past four years of tumult, and of the insurrection and impeachment of the past two weeks, it's time for America to move on to making this a better country and world!
