CONWAY — This past Tuesday, at the monthly meeting of the Conway Historical Society, Brian Wiggin, Kin Earle, Sue West and CHS president Ken Rancourt recounted tales about Conway Lake, some of which we share in today’s cover story.
At one point, many in attendance shared their own stories about the lake that was known as Walker’s Pond years ago when it was much smaller.
I told those present about my own connection to the lake.
I related the story of how 21 years ago, when I was in need of a place to stay for a month before I could move back into my Saco Woods condo, I was fortunate to find a temporary home on the lake. In an act of kindness that I to this day still greatly appreciate, Brian and his then-wife Nancy let me move in with them for a few weeks — and I gotta tell ya, it was sooooooooo tough, having to “rough it,” living at lakeside.
The first night, as I was bedding down on the cot out on the second-floor porch, I was startled and fascinated at the same time to hear the hauntingly beautiful, primitive haunting cries of the nesting loons out on the lake. “Wow,” I thought to myself, “that … is … incredible!”
Then I felt a nudge in the dark to my left from the side of the cot, accompanied by a wet nose and a somewhat musty, wet smell. It was Norman of the Lake, the Wiggins’ beloved, lake-loving golden retriever, who — after spending the day romping along the lake shore — was going to cap off the fun by climbing onto the cot to spend the night with yours truly, the new guest in the lake house.
Well, I thought, thanks, Normie — I guess I’ve been accepted into the family! Nothing like livin’ the life, sleeping with a wet, loving canine sidekick by a beautiful lake, listening to the loons!
The next day, I joined Norm and Brian for an early morning dip in the lake, which is a great way to start any summer day. As singer/songwriter Loudon Wainwright III sings in his song, “Packie,” about his beloved dog, “Now some folks wonder why they were born. Well, they ain’t never been swimmin' with a dog in the morning. Hey, Packie, I’m comin’ home to you.”
Norman is long gone, but the memory — and the lake and the loons — endure.
TURTLE SIGHTING: Adding a new chapter to lake tales this week was Brian and Nancy’s reptile-loving son, Josh, about whose love of snakes I once wrote a story about for The Mountain Ear.
Readers may recall that in the early 2000s, I also took a photo of Josh holding a large snapping turtle on a pontoon boat on the lake as he transferred it from the Conway end at the northern end of the lake south to the Eaton side.
Halfway through the voyage, the big common snapping turtle poked its head out of the large jug Josh had put him in, and like something out of “Jurassic Park,” thrust its head out of the top.
Josh using some muscle power persuaded him back down into the jug, but there was no stopping the creature at that point, and a few seconds later, BAM! The top flew off and that determined turtle made his dramatic three-movement escape over the side of the boat and back into the waters of the lake.
I believe that that turtle was “Pork Chop,” the famous turtle that plied the depths of the lake for some 40 years, according to “New Hampshire Chronicle’s” Fritz Wetherbee.
Fritz said in a recent show about snappers on Lake Chocorua and Conway Lake that Conway folks used to feed Pork Chop pizza, his favorite food.
And so it was that I was some impressed once again some 20 years later this week when Brian called me on Wednesday evening to proclaim, “You won’t believe it! Josh caught another big snapping turtle by the dock!”
Brian’s roommate, Danbo Doucet, of Cranmore Mountain Meisters renown a few years back, snapped a photo of Josh with the large turtle and emailed it to me — which I share with readers here in today’s column.
Unlike in the early 2000s for the first turtle episode, Brian no longer has a pontoon boat so there was no way to once again transport this turtle — so I followed up later in the week to ask Brian what Josh had done with it.
“He set it back into the water,” said Brian, a retired teacher and local historian. “It swam off to from whence it came.”
So, if someone would like to cue up the “Jaws” DUNNT-DA, DUNNT-DA music about now, it might be appropriate for the next time you paddle or swim on the lake.
IN OTHER TALES, Arts Jubilee got off to its 39th summer season under summery skies at Cranmore Mountain Resort on Thursday night with a show by Bennett & Perkins (with Taylor Whiteside) as the opener followed by Roomful of Blues.
“It was a great turnout, with an estimated 1,187 patrons,” said board member John Colbath, a sentiment that was shared by Arts Jubilee executive director/local musician Bob Sheehan.
There were some first-night issues with some people having trouble negotiating the new entrance that has been set up from the parking area further toward the stage but both John and Bob said those issues are being addressed and it ought to be improved upon by the second show next week, “Live at the Fillmore: the Definitive Allman Brothers Tribute.”
IN OUTDOOR music, Diana’s Bath Salts are at Tuckerman Brewing today, and the legendary Simon Crawford Band performs there July 17, both from 3-6 p.m. CatWolf is at Ledge Brewing today, 6-9 p.m.
The Bradley Park Tuesday Night Concert Series on July 19 features Milltown Road Show; and July 26, Maine singer-songwriter Don Campbell.
The Bartlett Recreation Department’s Tuesday in July concert series in the park features the Bear Mountain Band on July 19, 6:30-8 p.m.
In indoor highlights, Aspect Productions is featuring Jonathan Sarty as the opener followed by Once An Outlaw tonight at the Old Saco Inn and Bistro. Go to oldsacoinn.com for details.
The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, features the Portland Piano Trio on July 16 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to hayloftatdragonfly.com.
I ENJOYED A FANTASTIC Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem bluegrass/blues/folk show at the Feel the Barn Sunday Night Series at the Farmstand in Chocorua on July 10. Chris Smither performs July 17. Go to thefarmstand.net for more information.
THEATER IN THE WOOD’S Sunset Concert Series at 41 Observatory Way, Intervale (theaterinthewood.org) welcomes the return of Entrain July 22.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK, we salute one and all, including Fields of Ambrosia’s Deborah Jasien, musician Peter Heimlich the ever-tanned Becky Armstrong (7-16); actor Aaron Dexter Snell and Miss Stacey Sprague (7-17); guitarist Elmo Zack, niece Morenike Adetula Eastman and Rich “Sailor Boy” Gray (7-18); Duncan MacFadyen (7-19); and Slim Bryant and mortgage specialist Randy Guida (7-22).
PINKHAM NOTCH CLEANUP: The community-minded Kelly Drew of North Conway Rotary is seeking volunteers to help local Rotary clubs to pick up litter from Pinkham Notch on July 23. For further information, go to rotaryclubofnorthconway.org or follow them on Facebook.
SEE YOU AT the Obs’ Seek the Peak Adventure Expo at Great Glen Trails today, July 16. For more, go to mountwashington.org.
