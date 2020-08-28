CONWAY — Today marks what would have been the 77th birthday of my late oldest brother, decorated Army Silver Star-winning Vietnam helicopter pilot veteran and Country Ecology newspaper and radio columnist naturalist David L. Eastman of Tamworth.
We lost Dave last Nov. 18 from a series of health complications after he had gone into a coma on Veterans Day night, Nov. 11.
I always used to say that when I went into the woods as a nature-loving hiker, I saw shades of green — by contrast, when you walked into the woods with my forestry- and soils conservation-degreed naturalist brother, he saw an opera taking place, with dominant species crowding out lesser plants, and he would delight in explaining it all in that kinetic, rapid-fire delivery of his brilliant mind.
If you were in a hurry, then you were in the wrong place. But if you were interested, you were in for an informative treat from my gifted, professorial brother, the oldest in our New Hampshire-rooted, Irish Catholic, career naval family of eight (boy-girl, boy-girl, boy-girl, boy-girl). Dave was No. 1; brother Steve with whom I worked at The Mountain Ear was No. 5, and I was No. 7.
Friend Bob Currier, an Army veteran, did the honors of taking photos with friend Sheila Gormley at Dave’s resting space at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen earlier this summer. I had not been down to the beautifully landscaped and laid-out cemetery since Dave's military burial on a rainy, "Eleanor Rigby" kind of a day last November, so I greatly appreciated the thoughtfulness of Bob, as he had Sheila take a photo of him holding a copy of Dave’s 2001-published and much-heralded book about his year in Vietnam, “Outlaws in Vietnam,” which told the story of his adventures with the 175th Aviation Company in the Mekong Delta. It is available via Amazon.
Bob photographed Dave’s headstone, with the simple words eloquently crafted by my younger dynamo sister Jeanie (No. 8) and Dave’s son, David C. Eastman, of London. Under a Celtic cross, it reads: “David L. Eastman CPT, US Army, Vietnam; Aug. 29, 1943- Nov. 18, 2019; Silver Star; Beloved Father, Friend, Brother; Free to Fly.”
After Dave’s passing last November, I was so kindly touched by other many acts of kindness.
The best compliment I ever have received as a writer was when I walked into a local bank and the teller told me, “I was very moved by your Valley Voice tribute to your brother. You made us all feel like we had lost a brother.” Amen to that.
In the spirit of honoring Dave's legacy both on WMWV 93.5-FM and in The Mountain Ear and then The Sun, I would like to end with a few excerpts from his many “Country Ecology” columns, as I say “Happy Birthday, brother” — we miss your spirited brilliance, and yes, we celebrate that now freed from your body, you are “free to fly.”
• Country Ecology: "Snapping turtles," Aug. 30, 2019:
"Lake Chocorua has a famous snapping turtle, and he’s a big one. Several people have had a nose-to-nose encounter with it while bumping into it that way. I am sure there are other big snappers in the lake, but this one is a legend. I have seen it under the well-crafted wooden bridge at the narrows between the two lakes and I figure that must be its territory or thereabouts.
"So far as I have had heard, it hasn’t bitten anyone, just collided now and then with a swimmer on a floating raft or air mattress being used as one. They can be curious about intruders but are docile after discovery and avoid confrontation ...
"We affect snapping turtles by habitat loss with development and environmental pollutants. It is not a good idea to make turtle soup out of them due to concentrations of these toxins in their flesh."
• Country Ecology, "Duck feathers," Oct. 14, 2016.
"Anyone who knows me is aware that I am not a hunter; in fact I can't kill anything, even red and gray squirrels at the feeders. I'll even dodge frogs moving across roads on a rainy night. But I do like supporting Ducks Unlimited for their wetland restoration efforts, if not their macho hunting hobby and expensive toys …
"While swimming, waterfowl push both backward and downward with webbed feet. The webbing between their toes spreads out on the down stroke which creates more surface area to push more water. On the forward stroke, the toes are then folded together or turned inward, to minimize water resistance.
"While rowing a boat, we call this 'feathering' the blades, as we rotate within traditional oar locks, wanting to make surface winds slowing us down to be the least affecting our travel."
• Country Ecology: "Lesser scaup duck," April 21, 2017.
"In the winter months, I often search for migrating waterfowl swimming about on the shallow ponds around Sandwich. The glacier split, went around, and over those terrain features over there, and created waterbodies that are excellent for various migrants to use. These lowland ponds and marshes of today indicate where the glacier once moved through. Note this along Route 25 while you drive over higher ground and abundant wetlands.
"I am thrilled to see small ducks that wouldn't be present here for the rest of the year because they usually nest well to the north of us during the breeding season. They are only passing through to warmer climes for overwintering, then later return. Such a species is the lesser scaup or 'bluebill.'"
• And Dave’s last column, published Nov. 8, 2019, "Climate change and coffee growing."
"Who would think that morning cup of coffee is in jeopardy from climate change? Well, if you spoke to Starbucks’ former CEO Howard Schultz you would find out that he is quite worried. According to a 2018 Time magazine feature on the problems of satisfying our coffee craving, we are soon to be in peril.
"Study after study has laid out the threat. Rising temperature will bring drought, increase the range of diseases, and kill large swaths of the insects that pollinate coffee plants … The coffee industry and the authorities charged with stopping its effects know we need to move faster."
THANKS, DAVE, for all of your nature insights. I would love it if buddies Greg Frizzell and Roy Prescott might play one of Dave's radio shows just for old time's sake. How about you?
IN OTHER BIRTHDAY salutes, we extend happy happies to one and all, including: belated 96th to former Jackson selectman Ross Heald (8-24); Jane Wilcox Hively, local activist Dorothy Solomon, American Legion Post 95 adjutant and state Rep. Steve Woodcock (today); Saco Bound’s Bob Tagliaferri and the Notchland Inn’s Les Schoof (8-31); Eaton Town Administrator Lanne Bolezner and UNH ski coach/KHS alum Cory Schwartz (9-1); John Elliott and Cranmore Snowsports instructor Katie Saunders (9-2); Jayne Van Loon, Jeff Currier, Flatbread’s Staci Colbath, Sean and twin brother James Mahoney, and Kristen Umlah (9-5).
GRAB THESE LAST best days of summer while you can, in and out of the garden and at the river. It’s been a good hot summer, hasn’t it — even with the crowds! But about all that trash ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.