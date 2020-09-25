WELCOME TO FALL, the season referred to by poet John Keats as the season of “mists and mellow fruitfulness” in his ode, “To Autumn.”
About the “mists” part — we probably won’t see that until we get some rain. We’ve been some dry so far this month, and with no rain in sight, local weather observer Ed Bergeron says it’s likely we will break the record for low September precipitation as we stood at just .42 inches of rain as of Friday.
FROM THE "THIS JUST IN" DEPARTMENT: At Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, Town Manager Tom Holmes read aloud a letter he had received from state Department Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria F. Sheehan concerning the long-discussed Route 16 Conway Bypass:
“Dear Selectmen: I write to inform you of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s latest intent regarding the future of the Conway Bypass Project. As you may know, on Oct. 11, 2017, the Department hosted an informational meeting to discuss the outlook of the Conway Bypass. As discussed at that meeting, the 25-year projected traffic volumes throught the corridor have not increased as anticipated in 1999. Upgrades to U.S. Route 302/NH Route 16, as well as construction of the North South Local Road have improved the overall traffic flow through much of the area.
“I believe it is generally acknowledged and understood, and has been for some time, that realistically there are not resources and wherewithal to advance the Conway Bypass project. As a result, during the development of the 2021-2030 Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan, signed into law this summer, the Conway Bypass project was removed from the Ten Year Plan. Now that the project is no longer in the Ten Year Improvement Plan, the disposition of the corridor needs to be finally and formally decided. Accordingly, the Department will advance a request to the Governor and Executive Council to formally dissolve the project layout. Dissolving the project will remove the cloud of uncertainty over the community and allow the Department to begin the process of disposing of properties acquired for the project, thus allowing them to be placed back on the Town’s tax rate.
“The community’s patience over the past several years has been much appreciated.”
Amazingly, there was no comment after the letter was read, showing just how dead the bypass issue has been in recent years, its demise a fait accompli.
My own anecdote as a reporter covering the bypass occurred in 1993, when late Executive Councilor Ray Burton chaired the hearing at the gym of old Kennett High about which path should be chosen for the bypass.
I raced back to The Mountain Ear offices in Conway, filed a story as we were on deadline, then breathlessly made my way back to the gym to cover the rest of the meeting.
As I bolted through the doors, I almost bowled over a departing Channel 8 reporter who smiled and said, “I hope you make it!” I said thanks, and raced back inside. That was (gasp) … 27 years ago!
So, here we are. A lesson for all reporters: some things take time.
And to add injury to insult to injury, after suffering a heart attack in the snowy woods 3 1/2 years ago, I actually had to undergo a triple (and you know what I’m going to write, right?) BYPASS! Never in all those years of writing the word thousands of time did I think I would be applying it to myself.
But again, that’s life — and a bypass (along with a river) runs through it. Thank God for the North-South Road and the preservation of Whitaker Woods, a gem of a town resource.
DUKE ROBILLARD put on a great virtuoso blues and jazz guitar performance at the Cold River Mini Radio Show outdoor dinner concert at the Wildcat Tavern Gardens last Saturday night with his backup trio, ending with a really rockin’ version of Tom Waits’ “Make It Rain” (Duke said he toured with Tom in 2006).
Next up in the concert series is a show by the Jonathan Sarty Band tonight — for details, call (603) 383-4245 or go to wildcattavern.com.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we belatedly salute Gibson Center volunteer Bev Micallef (9-20), and Ted Kramer and Lisa Dubino (9-25); and we extend happy b-day wishes to Parker Haynes and Lisa Holcomb (today); Bruce Marshall (who has a great new song, “Shake Up the Status Quo” playing on WMWV and who gave a good show at the Denmark Arts Series Bridgton Drive-In Sunday afternoon), longtime Mud Bowl sponsor Jim Sheehan and Kim Ryan (all 9-27); Steve Brennan, Scott “Boomer” Demsey, Anne Crowe-Kroger, cyclist David Kinsman, The Sun’s Heather Baillargeon, Becky Mulkern, Belle Stafford, and Simon Crawford Band fan John Hancock (all 9-29); Pete Rivers and valley civic servant Karen Umberger (9-30); Nina Perry, Rob Owen, Amanda Parsons and Stacy Sand (10-1); and Caren Hutchinson and my trusty brother-in-law, Chas Riopel (10-3).
