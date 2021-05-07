HAPPY VALLEY PRIDE DAY, Mother’s Day Weekend to all of you out there in Happy Valley, at what has to be one of the most beautiful times of the year, given the sights of all the new budding trees, daffodils and blossoms set against the white-capped backdrop of still snowy Mount Washington.
It’s been cooler than most springs, so any doses of warm temperatures are much appreciated, with local North Conway weather observer Ed Bergeron going the limit on Friday as I wrote this with a top rating of 50 cents on WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Weather Show” with Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott.
That North Conway rating was followed per usual by the report from the summit of Mount Washington by the Mount Washington Observatory’s staff.
The Obs broke the big news that they have selected a new cat, Nimbus, to ascend the cat throne (or cat box?) at the top of New England, becoming the latest in a proud line of fabulous felines that have resided there with the summit crews since 1932.
He succeeds Marty, who became ill and succumbed last fall. Marty was named after longtime summit personality and WMTW Channel 8 engineer Marty Engstrom. Prior to Marty, Nin the Cat ruled the roost.
The announcement made big news around the nation (and perhaps the world), according to Krissy Fraser, the Obs’ director of events and marketing.
WERE YOU THERE? Speaking of great memories, all of us who were lucky enough to catch the White Mountain Blend, later, just the Blend, in their heyday were thrilled Thursday night and Friday to find that Valley Vision Channel 3’s Bill Edmunds has rediscovered a video he and Mike English shot of the Blend Reunion Concert, held July 4, 2001, at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds at a benefit for the Conway Area Humane Society.
“We found this video and many, many others when we were moving from our old office (above Elvio’s in North Conway) to our new office at the old Conway Town Hall,” Bill told me when this faithful “Friend of the Blend” called to ask about how the video came to be on TV this weekend.
The good news is it’s being aired again today at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The Blend, along with Devonsquare and to some extent Them Fargo Brothers, was among the greatest bands to ever come out of the mountains. They had two albums with MCA Records and once opened for The Who at Boston Garden. Their live performances were legendary, especially their Monday night performances at Barnaby’s.
They featured Steve Dore on guitar and piano; the late Jim “J.D.” Drown on guitar; the late Donnie Pomber on organ; Skip Smith on drums; and Ken Holt on bass, with Steve and J.D. handling the lead vocals. From “Saturday Night” and “Hope You Find Something” to “The Prize” and “She Can Take Me,” the list goes on, and hearing them play live again on Channel 3 was a thrill for longtime fans such as Sitch Samia, Danny Quint and me this week.
Bill also said they are broadcasting George Cleveland’s show, “Barnaby’s Retrospective,” from when Barnaby’s (where today’s Staples is located) was being torn down, in which he interviews former owner Ken Turner about the lounge. It will air today at noon and Sunday at 6 a.m.
For more, see the schedule at valleyvision.com.
ALANA AND SCB: Music fans also got a special treat Sunday, when the Simon Crawford Band made a triumphant return to Tuckerman Brewing Co. in Conway for a splendid outdoor show that was highlighted by a stellar performance by vocalist Alana MacDonald of Devonsquare fame.
It was all the more poignant because Alana six months ago battled cancer for a second time.
“I told the doctor that I was a singer and that whatever he did to be careful if he had to go through my esophagus. He said, ‘Alana, I have to cut right through your vocal chords’ — but he did a great job, and here I am. I am just so glad to be here, and singing,” said Alana, who sounded great as she sang “Guilty,” the Bonnie Raitt classic torch song.
“The Simon Crawford Band is a very special group of people — they helped me back after my first bout with cancer 12 years ago. I love those people. And it was so great for everyone to be back outside, feeling a little bit of normalcy,” said Alana.
She has booked a show with her band for Kimball and Neysa Packard’s Farmstand on Sept. 19.
“I am thinking more people will have had their vaccinations by then and we will be able to do things like that again,” said Alana, who yes, has had her two shots.
PERFORMING AT Tuckerman outdoors today is the Gravle Project from 3-6 p.m. Performing May 14 is the Simon Crawford Band. Now is Now will play May 15.
Meanwhile, Ledge Brewing Co. has Chimera outdoors May 15. And the Red Parka has Jon Sarty performing Wednesdays and entertainment Sundays as well, both from 5-7 p.m., with Brian Munger on May 8 and Mitch Alden on May 16. The Wildcat Tavern has Sarty on Saturdays, Hoot Night on Tuesdays, Rafe Matregrano Wednesdays and Al “The Rev” Shafner Fridays. Dennis and Davey are back at Deacon Street Fridays and Saturdays, and the Shannon Door has Riley Parkhurst tonight, Rafe Matregrano May 14 and Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes on May 15.
HAD YOURS YET?: As I made my way up to the stage to get photos of the SCB band performing last Sunday outdoors at Tuckerman Brewing, I was stopped by several friends, most of whom like me had masks on. All of them as an opening greeting would say, “I’ve had my vaccinations — how about you?”
It’s the new opening line for many in these pandemic days as we greet one another at a safe social distance.
VALLEY PRIDE: Kudos to the local chapter of Trout Unlimited for taking over from Donna “the Queen of Clean” Woodward for this year’s 21st annual cleanup day. Go to Valley Pride Day on Facebook for details of this year’s pickup sites, with the action taking place today along the roadsides beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Peter Levesque of the Kiwanis Club of MWV says he and 11 fellow Kiwanians cleaned up a section of Route 302 in Redstone last Saturday, picking up 71 bags of trash. Kudos to Mike and Barbara Polonski, Ralph Lutjen, Jack Lee, Dennis Gordon and the other helpers.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including: Jim Wilfong, the Eastern Slope Inn’s Megan Mallett Scheid and Caroline Stewart (today); Cindy Donohue and Nancy Russo (5-10); avid ski volunteer Jim Tuttle (the big 7-0 5-11); and Nordic Nate Harvey, White Birch Books’ Laura Cummings, pickleballer Lenny Gulino and the Snowflake Inn’s Sue Methot (5-14).
HAPPY MA’S Day to all the special ladies out there who have sacrificed so much for us. In addition to my beloved departed biological mom, I thank those Mom 2s in my life: Carol Westervelt, Gail Currier, Gail Paine and Tess Mulkern. Thanks, multiple moms, for enriching my life!
