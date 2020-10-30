TO MASK OR NOT TO MASK — Is that really still a question, given all the evidence that as many as 100,000 lives could be saved between now and February if everyone were to wear a mask? I’m no scientist, but I certainly listen to them. A national mask mandate could do so much.
Given all the health, economic, racial and political concerns on the eve of the general election, along with the Supreme Court scheduled to take on the Affordable Care Act on Nov. 10, which could vastly affect those of us with existing conditions, including this Type 1 diabetic, it’s shaping up to be one of the scarier Halloweens in recent memory.
Add tonight’s full moon, and it’s definitely a spooky time. The best way to gain some control of those demons lurking out there? VOTE — and do your part to Make America Safe Again, whether you’re Democrat, Republican or independent!
SPEAKING OF MASKS, I RAN INTO local business owner Joe Downs Sr. of the Naked Bohemian of North Conway Village recently when I stopped by Valley Food and Beverage to get my Powerball ticket.
Joe and I both were wearing masks, which led me to ask how people have reacted to the requirement at his store to wear them.
“Follow me back to my store; I’ve got something to show you,” Joe said.
I followed Joe as requested and had to laugh when he showed me what I thought was a funny (but definitely off-color) sign at the front door, next to one that said that “Face Covering Required to Enter Building.”
“I got this sign from a friend who mailed it to me. You wouldn’t believe the responses I’ve gotten – both pro and con,” Joe laughed as he showed me the off-color sign in question. Although I can’t print it completely (this is a community newspaper, after all), I think readers will get the gist from the following:
“Did you guys know the FDA just approved a drug that reduces your chances of getting COVID-19 by 5X? Its trade name is called Wearamask(bleep)hole. Side effects include mild inconvenience, possible victim complex, fear of people thinking you are a sheepie, being ostracized by your anti-vax pandemic bros, and the power to stop your own asymptomatic transmission as this country stubbornly dives right on into that second wave. Check with your doctor, or really anyone, to see if Wearamask(bleep)hole is right for you.”
Joe told me it had lit up his Facebook page with comments and the controversy helped to boost his Labor Day Weekend business to its best “by far.”
“I would say that 5 percent were against the sign and 95 percent were for it,” said Joe, who also owns Boston Brothers Pizza, New England Charms and NoCo Loco.
Just last week, Joe said a non-mask wearing couple refused to don them.
“So, I asked them to leave,” said Joe, adding, “And then they tried to go and shop next door at my New England Charms store (not knowing I also own that), also without wearing masks, and I again told them that no, they would not be allowed to enter.
"The guy said he was going to sue me — and I said, ‘Go ahead. My lawyer is just as good as yours, if not better.’ But I would say that 95 percent of my customers are wearing masks. We used to give them out, but we had a stack of 50 of them at the front and people were grabbing 10 at a time so we stopped that — at this point, everyone has a mask of their own so they know the deal.”
I ALSO RECENTLY SAW a great sign on the entrance door at Sherman Farm’s store on East Conway Road: “Be nice or leave.”
Inside, when I saw the masked Cathy Sherman, I pointed to the sign and asked her if something had happened.
“Oh yes,” Cathy said. When I queried further, she replied, “One customer who was wearing a mask confronted another who wasn’t. I asked them both to leave, and then put up the sign.”
I am sure there are a million other front-line stories out there, and we salute all of our valley workers and business owners for their vigilance, sacrifice and service this challenging year.
HALLOWEEN SPIRIT: A tip of the jack-o’-lantern to Jason and Kendra Veno and staff for their third annual “Carving for a Cause,” held last night and through Sunday night.
This year’s is a fundraiser for the Roberts family and the medical expenses of their young daughter, Willow, 2.
People are asked to carve their pumpkins and drop them off with a donation. They will then be lighted and on display tonight on Halloween.
For more information, call the always friendly store at (603) 662-0615 or find them on Facebook.
ANOTHER TIP OF THE cap to friends Margaret and Sut Marshall of Madison for once again stepping up to the plate to help the community, this time by paying for the demolition of the former Conway Community Building and gym that formerly served for several years as the polling place for Conway.
As was reported, the Dick O’Brien Memorial Ballfield will continue to be maintained by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department. As part of the agreement between the town and the Marshalls, an area will be set aside for a park and community gardens.
LATE LOCAL POET Dan Bianchino was given a wonderful spiritual sendoff by family and friends at the Dundee Cemetery last Saturday morning, with longtime friend Jamie Gemmiti, Dan’s children Christine Thompson and Dan Bianchino, and grandsons and friends speaking and reading some of his poems. We will miss his cosmic insights.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK, we salute one and all, including Alan Doucet of Adventure Suites and its Haunted Castle, yoga instructor Anjali Rose, Ellen Kimble, Nan Oleson (11-1); Charlie Mallar (11-2); musician Al Hospers, graphic artist Peg Grondin, pilot Ben Mahn (11-3); canoe livery owner Pete Gagne, attorney and MWV Rec Path proponent Chris Meier (11-5); Bibbs Roberto Dutton, Jean O’Sullivan and Amy Kennedy (11-6); Sascha Loew Blacke and Laurie McAleer (11-7) and OH alum Kim Schroeder Steward (11-8).
HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Don’t let the news scare you too much, FAKE or otherwise! Buckle up for the election results! And, be sure to check out the Return of the Pumpkin People this last weekend if you haven't already been to Jackson to see the Inn at the Ellis River's top-winning Tarzan and "Welcome to the Jungle" display.
