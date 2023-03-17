PINKHAM NOTCH — The luck of the Irish and the weather gods came through for organizers of the 48th annual Red Parka Challenge Cup on Attitash’s Spillway Trail Friday, which, oh yeah, happened to be St. Patrick’s Day.
Held back at Attitash for the first time since the pre-pandemic days of March 2019, it was good to see the time-honored dual giant slalom pro bump race back at Attitash, with Settlers Green marketing director Laura (Tuveson) Lemieux serving as chair, having succeeded Terry O’Brien, co-owner of the Red Parka and daughter of late race founder Dewey Mark.
Proceeds benefit the Eastern Slope Ski Club.
The field this year featured 75 racers.
“We have a ton of raffle prizes and awards for different categories including male and female Challenge Cup champions,” said Laura “In addition to the team trophy, we this year have added The Terry Cup, named after Red Parka Pub owner Terry O’Brien who technically retired from the race in 2019, but still has a huge role in making it happen every year. The Terry Cup is awarded to the highest fundraiser.”
The Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup is the longest-running, pro-style dual giant slalom ski race in the United States. Considered the premier New England Amateur ski race, the RPP Challenge Cup attracts some of the best racers in the region.
For more, go to the Red Parka Challenge Cup Facebook page.
INFERNO IN MARCH: As of press time early Friday afternoon, Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation President Jake Risch told us in a text from the ravine that the ski/snowboard leg of today's Inferno Pentathlon was tentatively set for “Broccoli Forest” to the looker’s right of Lobster Claw.
“I want to thank Dodge Garfield of International Mountain Climbing School for helping to assess the snowpack,” said Jake.
Lead USFS snow ranger Jeff Fongemie told us Friday morning that conditions were becoming more stable in the ravine but he said the final determination was up to the race organizers.
Jake told the Sun on Thursday that no matter where the ski legs are held, there definitely will be a descent down the 1934-Civilian Conservation Corps-built Sherburne Trail to the finish.
Go to Friends of Tuckerman Ravine’s Facebook page for updates.
AS WE REPORTED this week, in addition to being able to watch the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon in person when it starts at 8 a.m. at Great Glen Trails on Saturday morning, March 18, spectators for the first time will be able to watch segments of the five-part race via livestream from a Mount Washington Observatory Webcam.
The Obs operates several webcams for weather observation and will provide live streaming during the Inferno race. The Wildcat Weather Cam will zoom into Tuckerman Ravine so that spectators can watch the race finish online, from anywhere in the world.
The live stream will be provided from approximately 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on race day. Since the webcam is located on top of Wildcat Mountain, almost 4 miles away from the ravine, the live stream is only possible if the weather is cooperative and there is no rain, snow or fog.
Jake Risch said that at least 15 teams and 30 solo competitors will compete.
Sponsored by Burgeon Outdoor, the race is held as a fundraiser for the Mount Washington Avalanche Center. Awards are once again set for Ledge Brewing Company at 3 p.m.
To see the Wildcat webcam, go to mountwashington.org/weathercams/wildcat.aspx.
CONGRATS TO Team Eastern Mountain Sports for their victory in the 2023 Hannes Schneider Meister Cup at Cranmore Mountain Resort on March 11. Team EMS is comprised of Tim Simoneau, Trevor Tasker, Jay Baldassare, Bond MacGillivray and Adam Blais.
Ski museum ski historian E. John B. Allen gave a well-attended talk Sunday morning at the Eastern Slope Inn’s Gibson Room on Austrian/Cranmore skimeister Hannes Schneider’s influence and renown, taken from his latest book, “Traveling the Old Ski Tracks of New England.”
John will be giving a “New Hampshire on Skis” talk for the Freedom Historical Society on March 22. It will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m.
To register in advance to obtain Zoom access information, go to freedomhistoricalsociety.org. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time. For more information, call (603) 491-8347.
FOLLOWING UP on last week’s Valley Voice column about the lost 2009 Schneider Cup second-place J4 glass trophy being found on a beach in Fort Myers, Fla., I first want to make a few corrections due to a few errors I inadvertently made in filing the story.
First of all, the friend of Suzy Turner’s in Naples, Fla., who found the trophy on the beach in Fort Myers was named Don (not Bob) Harris. Also, also due to my having a bad phone connection, I got the last name of the skier and her dad wrong: it was not “Mitchell,” but Alex Marshall and her father, Ted Marshall; and Alex back in 2009 was then skiing for the Wildcat Ski Team and going to school in the Manchester-Essex area of Massachusetts (not Gould Academy).
At any rate, Don Harris and Suzy Turner delivered the missing trophy to Alex in Charleston, S.C., after they drove up from Florida last Sunday to Charleston, where Don was departing on a cruise (Suzy flew back to Florida, just happy to return the trophy to its rightful owner after it somehow got washed ashore by Hurricane Ian), so all is right with the world — or at least, this part of it.
LOOKING AHEAD, Granite Backcountry Alliance will host its seventh annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig from Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2, at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison. This year, GBA is welcoming Pink Talking Fish, a Pink Floyd/Talking Heads/Phish tribute band that will play Friday night and Saturday performances.
A highlight will be the entertaining Wild Corn Skimo Race hosted by Jackson-based Ski The Whites. Sunday will feature some final laps, vendors and activities. Tickets can be purchased at skireg.com/wildcorn for a discount or at the ticket booth on the day of the event at King Pine. Kids 10 and under are free to the Shindig. For more about GBA, go to granitebc.org.
MOTOR BOOTY AFFAIR returns to Attitash on April 1 with a 1970s spring sendoff. In other local highlights, King Pine hosts the Vertical Challenge and the Cynthia’s Challenge Snow Day today, March 18; and SkiWild is at Cranmore, also today.
SONG OF THE YEAR Contest: The three finalists in WMWV’s “Song of the Year” contest have been chosen by the judges and they are now performing at local showcases. Way of the Headband performed “Shoot the Messenger” at Horsefeathers on March 16; next up is hArt of Sound performing “Shockwaves” at Deacon Street on March 21 at 7 p.m.; and CATWOLF is to perform “Big Bowl of Sunshine” at the Red Parka Pub March 30, also at 7. Voting by listeners ends March 31 at midnight so go to wmwv.com for further details.
BLUE SUNDAY: The Red Parka Pub hosts another Blue Sunday on March 19, with the always fabulous Juke Joint Devils performing, beginning at 5 p.m. Diana's Bath Salts perform a benefit for R Gray on March 23.
In other music, Tuckerman Brewing hosts Blue Grit today and Dan Parkhurst ad Rafe Matregrano are there Sunday. Two Man Band is at the Shovel Handle Pub today. Bad Gravity will be at Top of the 9th tonight. Al "the Rev" Shafner plays apres today and Jon Sarty performs tonight at the Wildcat Tavern.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including Skip Bartlett and Big Bro Jon Eastman (today); Julie McAlpine Butler, Leann Brown Muzerall and Suzanne Westhall (3-19); Andrea LaRusso and Heidi Hartwell (3-21); Martha Benesh, Rick Davidson, Christian Carlson and Rob Clark (3-22); Elizabeth Kane (3-23); and Rich Wheeler (3-24).
ENJOY THE spring conditions, as spring officially arrives on Monday, March 20. As the forecast says, "Spring, followed by muddy footprints." Ayuh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.