BOO TO YOU and your favorite zombie. It’s that bewitching time of the year here in ghoulish valley, and although the pandemic has had an impact on the usual array of fright bashes, there are enough fun things going on to allow everyone to get their fright on.
For instance, the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Theater in the Wood invites one and all to “come inside and see what’s on the slab” for the final night of outlandish screening ot the vampy cult classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which has been happening for the past several weekends. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the screening is 8 p.m.
Asked how the response has been, Hannah Weisberg, theater manager, said it has been outrageously popular, with the theater limiting access to 150 tickets due to social distancing guidelines for the 300-seat theater.
“People have been showing up in costume — there is lots of leather and fishnet, let’s put it that way,” said Hannah, noting that one couple came “in Hollywood-quality costumes last weekend.”
“We hand out limited prop bags to those who need them,” said Hannah. “We only have a few tickets left for the last show Saturday night. It’s been very successful, and a lot of fun.”
The story centers on a young engaged couple whose car breaks down in the rain near a castle where they seek a telephone to call for help. The castle or country home is occupied by strangers in elaborate costumes celebrating an annual convention. They discover the head of the house is Dr. Frank N. Furter, an apparently mad scientist who actually is an alien transvestite who creates a living muscle man named Rocky in his laboratory.
The couple are seduced separately by the mad scientist and eventually released by the servants who take control. With audience participation on many levels, it makes for an outlandish night of campy fun. For ticket information, go to theaterinthewood.org or call (603) 356-9980.
GEORGE CLEVELAND had a good list of trivia pertaining to horror films for his latest installment of his his weekly “Fiction or Fact from George Cleveland’s Almanac” on WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Show” Friday, with Big Dave Hausman of Big Dave’s Bagels and deli and Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott serving as fodder for George’s queries.
George reports that the most extensive horror film genre franchise of all time is … the “Friday the 13th” series, with a scary dirty dozen. But then you’ve got so many other great scary choices in the genre, from “Carrie,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “Night of the Living Dead,” “Alien,” and all of those Freddy Kruger “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies.
SPEAKING OF HAUNTING, the Friends of the Parsonfield Seminary are once again presenting their annual “Haunting,” with the last night tour tonight from 6:30-9 p.m. It’s the non-profit organization’s 15th year of doing the tours. It’s located at 504 North Road in Parsonfield, Maine, down near Effingham.
For more information, call (207) 625-4449 or (603) 539-5233. Please note: face masks are required.
THE CONWAY SCENIC RAILROAD’S Pumpkin Patch runs today and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31, with runs departing rom the 1874 North Conway Train Station at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Children age 4 and under ride free. Call (603) 356-5251 or go to conwayscenic.com for the pumpkin scoop.
WINNERS OF last weekend’s New England and Jackson Invitational Pumpkin Carving Contest. More than 500 people cast their ballots to pick out this year’s winner, Team Conant, comprised of Brad and Terry Conant, who created pumpkins wearing glasses and other themes. The display stays up through Oct. 31.
“They did a great job. We had seven teams, each of which created eight pumpkins,” said Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathleen Flammia.
As for the “Return of the Pumpkin People,” Kathleen says “People’s Choice” balloting continues through Halloween.
“Right now the top six are: Conway Eye Care’s ‘Children of the Cornea;’ the Snowflake Inn’s ‘Winnie the Pooh and Friends,’ For your Paws Only’s ‘Wiener Truck,’ the Inn at Ellis River’s ‘E.T.,’ the Christmas Farm Inn’s ‘Betty White and the Golden Girls,’ and the Home Depot’s ‘Alice in Wonderland,’” according to Kathleen.
THE HAM ARENA invites one and all ghouls to come skate in costume today or Sunday with a friend from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the two of you skate for the price of one. For further information, call (603) 447-5886 or go to hamarena.com.
IN OTHER LOCAL MONSTER MASHES, for the 21 and older set, Cigar Shenanigans Cigars and Cocktail Lounge is featuring a Halloween party tonight at 11:30 p.m., featuring prizes for costumes as well as hot apple cider with a “wicked spirit shot.” Go to cigarshenanigans.com or call (603) 307-1036 for more info.
TOP OF THE 9TH in Fryeburg, Maine, has its Halloween party tonight, Oct. 30, with musical entertainment by the Smokehouse Boys from 8-11 p.m. Roundabout performs on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. during Top of the 9th’s weekly Bloody Mary Sunday. Call (207) 935-4172 for further information.
THE RED PARKA STEAKHOUSE & Pub’s legendary Halloween Costume Party is Oct. 31, featuring entertainment by the ever-rockin’ local group, Rek’lis, from 8-11 p.m. and costume judging at 9:30 p.m., with lots of great prizes.
AFTER HALLOWEEN, whats next? Well, for starters, there’s the re-enactment at about 10:30 a.m. in Schouler Park Nov. 1-3 of the arrival on Feb. 11, 1939, of Austrian skimeister Hannes Schneider and his family at the North Conway Train Station. Schneider was the world’s greatest ski instructor, and he, his wife Ludwina and children Herbert and Herta, were escorted by North Conway native son and international banker Harvey Dow Gibson and Austrian Benno Ribyzka, first director of Carroll P. Reed’s Eastern Slope Ski School.
Betty Newton and Elaine Swanson of the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch and a team of ski museum volunteers have put together the re-enactment, working with SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard and local elementary school principals and staff.
Fourth-graders from Jackson Grammar School, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, John H. Fuller Elementary, Pine Tree and Conway Elementary are participating in the exercise, which will call for the kids to ride the Conway Scenic Railroad and learn about ski history on board from local historians/re-enactors, including George Cleveland of WMWV as Gibson, yours truly as Benno Rybizka and Christoph Schneider — son of the late Herbert and Doris Schneider — portraying his grandfather Hannes.
The schoolkids then head to the museum, then on to the North Conway Community Center, and finally for snacks at the North Conway Country Club.
If anyone wants to help form the ski pole arch at the train station, wear a mask and bring ski poles to the park Nov. 1-3. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. each day. Vintage ski clothing such as ski sweaters is encouraged. Each day’s events will wrap by 12:40 p.m., Betty says.
I attended a meeting of the volunteer committee Thursday at the MWV Tech Village and suffice it to say, many, many people are involved in making this happen and keeping ski history alive. It’s being done in memory of Martha Coughlin Corrock, a ski museum volunteer and past racer who died unexpectedly in Idaho at last spring.
For more information, call the Eastern Slope Branch of the ski museum at (603) 730-5044.
AUSTRIAN FILM CREW: Stefi Reed Hastings and Peter Hastings have been hosting an Austrian couple, Alessandra Ravinelli and Marcus Knauf of Blue Danube Productions, who are making a documentary on the Schneider story. They were in the valley two years ago and have returned to continue their interviews for the production.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: ghost sleuth Maryann Eastman (today); Alan Doucet of Adventure Suites and its Haunted Castle, yoga instructor Anjali Rose, Ellen Kimble, Nan Oleson (11-1); Charlie Mallar (11-2); musician Al Hospers, graphic artist Peg Grondin, pilot Ben Mahn (11-3); canoe livery owner Pete Gagne, attorney and MWV Rec Path proponent Chris Meier (11-5); Bibbs Roberto Dutton, Jean O’Sullivan and Amy Kennedy (11-6); Sascha Loew Blacke and Laurie McAleer (11-7) and Old Hutmen alum Kim Schroeder Steward (11-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.