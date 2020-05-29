WE'VE ALL FELT THE IMPACTS of the pandemic on just about every aspect of our lives, some of us losing loved ones.
The cancellation of sporting events and concerts, such as Arts Jubilee. The cancellation (for the first time in its history) of the Boston Marathon. And on the local front, the canceling of what would have been the 39th annual White Mountain Oil and Propane Bratwurst Broil and Open House set for June 12.
One of the sadder impacts has been at nursing homes, where all visitations have been canceled to protect elderly residents as they are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus threat.
But on a more uplifting note, I'd like to share how a local family will be celebrating the 99th birthday of their patriarch, who resides at Mineral Springs Care and Rehabilitation Center in North Conway — maybe not as he had planned, but nonetheless making it happen, one way or another!
Retired Memorial Hospital HR Director Meg Phillips of Jackson called me this week to say that "because of the pandemic concerns, residents of nursing homes cannot be out of their rooms, let alone go outside, which my dad, Ralph Pfeiffer, has always loved to do in his six years there. ... No one is allowed in, and no one is allowed out.
“Dad is very sharp, and he understands why all of this is necessary,” Meg continued. “He and my mom moved to Mineral Springs in 2014; we lost Mom in 2018.
“He and my mom used to love to go to the North Conway 99 Restaurant and Pubm and the manager used to tell him that when he turned 99, he would get a free week of meals. Well,” said Meg, “now that day is coming, but he can’t leave Mineral Springs, and we can’t go inside due to the quarantine!
But we’ve come up with a plan (that has been approved by Mineral Springs).”
That plan now includes getting photos from 60-plus people who know him (Meg's brother John Pfeiffer asked for selfies and people emailed them from all over). They will be strung in the Mineral Springs dining room where Ralph can enjoy them.
And as for the 99 free meals offer? Meg said, “We will bring him food from the 99 takeout that he can eat, while we bring tray tables and eat outside the window on the porch. We will all have cellphones to communicate.”
"On Saturday, we are bringing cupcakes from the Autumn Nomad Bakery (in Jackson) so it can be set into the refrigerator until Monday, more than meeting the required 24-hour minimum for setting aside food for sanitizing," she said, adding: "There will be enough cupcakes for Ralph and the staff and residents of his unit."
She emphasized that “our family is very grateful for all of the extra efforts that Barbara White, administrator at Mineral Springs, and staff are making on Dad’s behalf.”
Contacted Thursday, White said, “Yes, we are following all CDC and CMS guidelines and recommendations. We try and celebrate birthdays and anything families and residents want to do, as long as they let us know well enough in advance and we work out the bugs to make it happen.
"We’ve been working on this for well over a month.”
It should make for a memorable celebration of what has already been a long and full life for Ralph.
He was born June 1, 1921, in Natick, Mass., where he lived all of his life other than a stint in the Coast Guard during World War II before moving to Mount Washington Valley with wife, Kay, to be near Meg and her husband, Lee Phillips, and their daughter Sara Phillips (a Kennett grad who is now a pharmacist at Walgreens in North Conway).
He and Kay were married for 73 years and raised four children. He has 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Ralph worked for Pan American Airways for 20 years and then in the travel agency business, which afforded him the opportunity to see the world. When he retired, he bought an RV and crisscrossed the United States.
At 81, Ralph decided to finish his last year of college (his Harvard University education was interrupted by World War II) and enrolled in evening classes at Framingham State University.
After earning his bachelor’s degree, Ralph continued and at age 90 earned his master of education degree from Framingham State in 2012.
Ralph has always had many hobbies: fishing, fly tying, gardening, raising orchids and keeping tropical fish. At 65, he took up oil painting and still paints daily in his room at Mineral Springs.
Happy 99th, Ralph, and hang in there. And a shout-out to all of our other seniors as well as nursing home staffers who are working to keep them safe.
IN OTHER BIRTHDAY greetings, we salute one and all, including Bobbi Broemme, Ski NH’s Jessyca Harris Keeler, Eileen Copeland, Dana Pappalardo (5-31); Riley’s dad Mark Smit and Sue Luksza (6-1), Jackson photographer Judy Holmes and frequent winter visitor Donna Cleary (6-2); Rick Luksza, Valerie Nickerson, Erik Atwell, Jackson photographer Dana Clemons and County Commissioner Terry McCarthy (6-3); Dr. Leo Kenney and DeeDee Kelly (6-4); and beloved ski history patron Stefi Reed Hastings, Mount Washington enthusiast Joel Weiss, dear friend Mary Ann Sledzinski and Jessica Furhman (6-5).
AS THE SUN reported this week, we tragically lost avid Jackson cyclist, tango dancer and snow sculptor Dick Devellian in a vehicle-cyclist incident north of the Scenic Vista on Route 16 Wednesday. Our hearts go out to his wife, Claire, as well as to the driver and her family. Be careful out there on the roads! And keep the faith as we endure these challenging times. Wear a mask!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.