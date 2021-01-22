WHEW! DOESN’T IT feel like we can all exhale now after four years of holding our breath?
Well, maybe not our many GOP conservative friends — but that is what many people are saying on social media and in letters to the editor after Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Hard to say that things have returned to normalcy — not when there had to be 25,000 National Guard troops stationed in Washington to ensure a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration after the appalling insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
But at least the people in charge are acting how we normally expect our leaders to behave — and after the rancor of the last four years, that somehow seems … bizarre, doesn’t it?
Four years ago (coincidentally the day before I had a heart attack out in the woods — not that it was related), when Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were sworn in, I wrote in my Valley Voice that Friday that “with today’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., the focus of the nation — and the world — is all on what’s happening down there in Malfunction Junction, a story that is bound to be captivating for at least the next four years. No matter our political leanings, we should all be Americans first on this day — not Republicans, independents or Democrats. It’s about celebrating our democracy. I wish the country and the 45th president well, but like so many others, I have my fingers crossed. And that’s not “fake” news: that’s the truth.”
I guess I was naive, wasn’t I?
Scandals. Russia probes. The first president to be tried for impeachment twice. Racial strife. The bungled response to the pandemic. You name it, and we’ve seen it, and more.
According to The Washington Post, No. 45 made 30,573 false or misleading claims in his four-year term.
The ironic thing is that on his and Melania’s way out of town for the final time on Air Force One early Wednesday morning at Joint Base Andrews he actually and finally sounded presidential as he touted his accomplishments.
Although he broke with the tradition of attending the inauguration ceremonies later that morning, he did follow the custom started by President Ronald Reagan. Reagan left a note in the Resolute Desk when his vice president, George H.W. Bush, took office, and Trump reportedly left a message for President Biden. We’re all awaiting word just what the note said, as No. 46 has not revealed it yet. Inquiring minds want to know.
I DON’T KNOW WHAT your favorite moment was of the “Celebrating America" TV show from the Lincoln Memorial hosted by Tom Hanks on Wednesday night, but in addition to hearing Bruce Springsteen open with “Land of Hope and Dreams” and Katy Perry ending it with “Firework” at the end, just as the tremendous fireworks display blasted behind her and the Washington Monument, mine was seeing the recorded recitation of JFK’s 1961 “Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country” inaugural speech by 13-year-old New Hampshire resident Brayden Harrington, who performed the task flawlessly, bringing a tear to everyone’s eyes, I am sure.
I know it did mine.
Brayden is the boy who bonded with then-candidate Biden as they both stuttered as children and connected over their shared struggles. Brayden spoke at the Democratic National Convention last August and later spoke in a campaign ad. He is working on a picture book titled, “Brayden Speaks Up” to be published in August.
SNOW REPORT: Here at home, it's shaping up to be a cold and sunny weekend, good for getting out on the slopes, as snowmakers have been doing their job along with the natural snow the region has received over the past week. Here were the conditions as of Jan. 22:
ALPINE
• BLACK MOUNTAIN (blackmt.com; 603-383-4490): The Double Chair is open to the mid-station, Black’s snow reporter is happy to announce. Be careful off-loading as the cover on the ramp is thin. Terrain off the mid-station is rated as intermediate to advanced. Four beginner trails open serviced by Platterpull lift. More terrain to open, stay tuned. Today's recommended route: Maple Slalom Chute to Sun Valley to Valley View.
• BRETTON WOODS (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3320): Open with 45 of 63 trails, 17 of 35 glades and five of 10 lifts. West Mountain opens today.
• CRANMORE (cranmore.com; 603-356-5543): Open with 27 of 57 trails and three of seven lifts and Tubing Park. Two of four terrain parks now open. Currently making snow on several trails, including the North Slope, Triple Shot, Hurricane, Zip’s Trail, Schneider, Kandahar and Emperor. Thanks to snowmakers’ efforts this week Cranmore was able to add Koessler to its trail count Friday. Advance ticket sales only and limited capacity. Tubing Park tickets are limited, and are high demand, so make sure to plan ahead for best availability. Tubing is sold in two-hour time blocks.
• KING PINE (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): Open with 15 of 17 trails, all groomed, served by four of five lifts running from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tubing Park, Tohko Ice Dome are open.
CROSS-COUNTRY
• BEAR NOTCH (bearnotchskitouring.com; 603-374-2277): Great terrain opening up with recent snow and grooming.
• BRETTON WOODS NORDIC: 18 of 56 trails open; total of 29.8 kilometers of 99.7 km open with zero track and 9 km skate groomed.
• GREAT GLEN TRAILS (greatglentrails.com; 603-466-2333): 18 of 45 kilometers of classic groomed; 26 of 45 km skate groomed. 45 km snowshoeing. SnowCoach and tubing open; fat biking as well.
JACKSON SKI TOURING (jacksonxc.org; 603-383-9355): 80 of 100 km classic and 80 km skate-groomed km open. Executive director Ellen Chandler reports it has been a “normal week” for a change, with great mid-winter conditions at Prospect Farm and on the South Hall and Maple Trails. Woodchuck Trail has re-opened. Freeman Frost White Mountain Classic Race/Tour on a pre-set course over nine days starting Jan. 23. Registration is on SkiReg. Go to the website for information on registering for four-session classes on intermediate skate skiing (Fridays, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 9:30-11 a.m.); beginner skate (same dates but 11:15-12:30 a.m.); and classic refinement sessions (Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10-11:30 a.m.).
• MWV SKI TOURING (mwvskitouring.org; 603-356-9920): Five kilometers open skate groomed on frozen granular snow base. Select trails in Whitaker Woods have been prepared and groomed over the last three days. Trails open include Bancroft, Whitaker, Powerline, Perimeter, Lower Vista, Upper Schuss, lower Wellinghurst and lower Lucy and the ballfield. Trail passes are only available at the Touring Center at Ragged Mountain Equipment.Saturday guided snowshoe walks through March 13, departing from the touring center at Ragged Mountain Equipment at 1 p.m.; weekly snowshoe yoga, Sundays through March 14, departing from touring center at 10 a.m.
• 100-ACRE WOOD (believeinbooks.org/trail-system; 604-356-9980): Most trails groomed; thin cover. Half-mile Storybook Trail: "Rhinos Who Snowboard" by Julie Mammano.
• THE RESERVE AT PURITY SPRING (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): Purity Spring Resort XC & Snowshoe has 8 km open for groomed skiing and 16 km for snowshoeing.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Kathleen Finnerty and Greg Fitch (1-23); Rachel Amoresano Mascaro, Sun graphics whiz Patty Tilton (1-24); Martha Miller, Kim WhiteFeather, Jeff Rothen and singer-songwriter Eric Erskine (1-26); Holly Lynn and Jackson Historical Society visionary Warren Schomaker (97 on 1-27); Kelly Drew of North Conway Rotary and Nick Desouza (1-29); and Ed Hollum (1-30).
AS THOSE participating in Being Peace MWV's Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Schouler Park Monday as well as Wednesday's pre-inauguration peace vigil in the same setting noted in messages left on a prayer tree, — "Peace for our country," "We are all one" and "Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me."
Amen to all of that, and here's to success in efforts to get the vaccine delivered in the battle against COVID-19.
Hope you all enjoy this week's cover story on Skip Sherman of WBNC and the Eastern Slope Signal, and our condolences on the passing in November of longtime station co-owner and valley volunteer Joanie Sherman at age 91. Joanie did a lot for this valley. Her obituary is forthcoming, daughters Sarah and Carrie tell us.
