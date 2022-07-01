WELCOME TO A firecrackin’ weekend, fellow Yankee Doodle Dandies, as no matter what your political stripe, we hopefully come together to celebrate our nation’s birthday.
Democracy is a verb, and Americans are still trying to figure all that out – it’s been especially tough in recent years with all the rancor over the attack on the U.S. Capitol, recent SCOTUS decisions and more.
But then, looking back on our history, it’s never been easy. As the story goes about Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia when he was walking out of Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention in 1787, when someone shouted out, “Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” To which Franklin supposedly responded, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Let’s hope we can do just that — speaking of which, I join many Americans in saluting the courage shown by former House chief of staff aide Cassidy Hutchinson in speaking out before the House panel investigating the events leading up to the attack of Jan. 6, 2021.
WHEN IT COMES to political divides, I always like to bring up the example of my dear friendship with moderately conservative Republican Brian P. Wiggin of Center Conway — we’re both UNH grads who actually shared the same dorm room (but seven years apart). Despite our differing political persuasions, I am proud to say that we are good friends.
Just this week, showing his reverence for our nation’s history, Brian — who is vice president of the Conway Historical Society who once served as assistant parliamentarian and director of the pages in the U.S. Senate — shared with me how he has been volunteering to clean up the cemetery in Center Conway (called Brian “Conway Centre”) that houses many of Conway’s early settlers.
Included among them are a few Revolutionary War soldiers. “There are probably a dozen or so if I had to guess,” he said, noting that some were originally buried in the town’s first graveyard, which was located near Meeting House Hill Road and the present-day police station in Redstone. “It was by the original meeting house, the exact geographical center of the Conways,” said Brian, who served as co-chair of Conway 250th with Jill Reynolds in 2015.
Some of those early settlers remain buried in unspecified locations at the old Redstone site, including Nathaniel Harriman, a fourth great-grandfather of Brian’s and a Revolutionary War soldier. Also believed to be buried there are the remains of Harriman’s wife, Elizabeth Allen.
“I always yell hello when I drive by on Route 302 and East Conway Road,” said Brian.
After arsonists destroyed the old Smith-Eastman Covered Bridge on July 4, 1975, the year before the nation’s bicentennial, the state built the present Route 302 section in Redstone and moved to North Conway and Conway Centre as many of the remains from the Redstone graveyard that could be found, says Brian.
“I remember hearing that some of the road workers working on the state road project left the job because of paranormal experiences,” he added.
Some of the graves in the Conway Centre cemetery off Route 302 across from the Johnny Eastman/Dick O’Brien field complex were there from the start, however. The oldest marked grave is that of Sarah Porter, wife of the Rev. Nathaniel Porter, who was the first settled minister of the town of Conway and a Revolutionary War veteran who died in 1836 at age 91. Sarah — who died in 1810 at age 55 — is buried alongside him.
According to research by local historian and retired Pine Tree School teacher Sally Smith of Center Conway, another unmarked grave believed to be there is that of Joseph Odell, who was an original town lot proprietor and Revolutionary War veteran. If he is indeed buried there, that would make his grave the oldest, as he died in March 1802.
Speaking about other patriotic connections, Brian notes that the Howard family plot at the Conway Center cemetery has a newer memorial behind the original unmarked stones that shows that three successive generations who all served our country — Samuel Howard (1747-1840), who was a private in the New Hampshire Continental Line and was present at the Boston Tea Party in December 1773; his son James (1777-1854), who fought in the War of 1812; and his son, James Jr. (no date shown), who fought in the Mexican War of 1846-48.
Asked why he feels compelled to care of the cemetery, Brian said, “I do it for in honor of those who came before. I almost feel like I can hear them thanking me.
“As a history teacher I feel it keeps history alive for me,” said Brian, who is the 12th generation of his family to call New Hampshire home.
As a descendant of ancestor Stephen Eastman of New Hampshire, who fought at the Battle of Bunker Hill in June 1775, I, too, connect with the sacrifices made by generations of Americans to keep our democracy strong.
IN ADDITION TO UNCLE SAM, we salute one and all, including Jen’s Friends’ original board member Ruthann Fabrizio, Greyson Carrier, Realtor Jennifer Regan, Steve Seavey, Russ Lanoie and Realtor Theresa Bernhardt (today); retired North Conway postal worker Gary Smith and June Krahn (7-3); Markus Schneider and Tamworth’s Sue Behr (7-4); journalist Paula Tracy Cowle, my late bro Ear Publisher Steve Eastman (7-5); Sandra Wentworth Iacozili and sister Shauna, Spruce Hurricane’s Amber Dalton, Realtor Margie MacDonald (7-6); Tim George and Jeff Butler (7-7); and on 7-8, avid hiker Fawn Langerman and my dear younger sister Jeanie Eastman Ryan (the big 6-0).
IN MUSIC, my thanks to WMWV-FM for the tickets I won to see the legendary James Taylor at the Bank of N.H. Pavilion in Gilford on a wonderful early summer night June 30. It was great to see James perform in a duet on “Carolina In My Mind” with talented son Ben Taylor. Nice to run into so many locals there. ...
In other music news, Memphis Lightning packed ‘em in at the Red Parka last Saturday night and for Blue Sunday. Charismatic guitarist/vocalist Darren Thibotout Jr., his bassist dad and drummer Duke put on energetic performances of their dirty rockin’ blues rockabilly that brought everyone to the dance floor. He said he’s has been signed to a new booking agent so they will be touring all over the East Coast.
Speaking of charisma and talent, ever-rockin’ blues harmonica player/vocalist James Montgomery returns to the Wildcat Garden Stage Series Sunday in Jackson to perform with Boston blues diva Diane Blue. ... Rek-lis is outdoors at Tuckerman Brewing today and Pig’s Eye is there July 3. The Simon Crawford Band rocked the stage Friday and Generations is there July 8. ... The Farmstand Bed and Breakfast’s Feel the Barn Series has Rani Arbo and Daisy Daisy Mayhem July 10, featuring harmony, great rhythm and more.
WE’LL be blasting you, as Major Mudd used to say. Have a safe Fourth!
