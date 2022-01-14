HAPPY MLK Jr. WEEKEND, and we ask everyone: Cold enough for ya?
The National Weather Service on Friday posted a wind chill warning for 7 p.m. Friday-1 p.m. Saturday with portions of central and northern New Hampshire with “dangerously cold wind chills expected and wind chill values 30 to 40 below zero.”
The Lutheran Church of the Nativity at 15 Grove St. in North Conway will open a warming shelter, we’re told, “to help get community members off the street and out of the cold.”
Today’s forecast was for a high of 8 degrees and sunny skies with a northwest wind of 26 mph. Mike Hadad on WMUR-Channel 9 said Sunday will definitely be the better of the two days to ski, with a high of 24 and winds from the west dropping to 11 mph.
Then starting Sunday night, the snow and rain mix starts – we snowsports lovers, of course, are all hoping we stay on the snowy side of the storm Monday with a high of 37 degrees forecasted so keep your fingers and ski tips crossed!
WITH THE RECENT stretch of cold weather, snowmakers have been going at it. We checked in with King Pine’s Thomas Prindle on Friday afternoon, and he said they had just added a 14th trail to have 14 of 17 open for the holiday weekend along with all five lifts.
“We hope to get all trails open this weekend to be ready for Monday’s snow,” said Thomas.
He said the Pine Meadows Tubing Park will also be open for the holiday weekend. And on the apres scene, the Trails End Tavern will have Rek-lis from 3:30-6:30 p.m. today.
For cross-country, the Purity Spring Resort Cross Country Snowshoe Reserve in Madison has 15 trails open for snowshoeing and skinny skiing.
In other ski report news, Cranmore is offering extended hours for for skiing and riding Saturday and Sunday night, tubing Saturday-Monday and Mountain Adventure Park rides Saturday and Sunday night, according to marketing director (and Rek-lis vocalist) Becca Deschenes.
They’re also offering Cranapalooza, live music at Zip’s with the Joe Winslow Duo from 3-6 p.m. Saturday and Dave Anderson Sunday 4-7 p.m., and their first terrain park event of the season Sunday morning.
Cranmore had 24 of 57 trails open as of Friday, and five of seven lifts.
Black Mountain in Jackson on Friday had nine trails and two lifts ooen, with its Friday Nights Under the Lights Series continuing and apres ski in the Lostbo Pub, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sunday.
Bretton Woods, meanwhile, had 33 of 63 trails and one glade open as of Friday, serviced by five of 10 lifts and with 189 of 468 acres open.
For more, go to skinh.com.
Remember, there’s no such thing as bad weather — just bad clothing choices. So bundle up.
IN CROSS-COUNTRY, Bretton Woods has 35.3 kilometers open; Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center had 14k open; Great Glen Trails has 10 km for skate skiing and 7k track set with 45k for snowshoeing (SnowCoachtours operating and tubing hill open); Jacksdn Ski Touring’s Ellen Chandler reports 43k is open, with the best skiing up at Prospect Farm; and MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center has 25k in Whitaker Woods and snowshoe yoga Sunday at 10 a.m.
IN SAD NEWS, I report with a heavy heart that one of my dearest friends and oldest friends, Lisa Nevens Fuller, 64, formerly of Center Conway and Jackson, passed at age 64 on Jan. 6 in her and Chuck Fuller’s home in Hume, Va..
Lisa more than anyone else I have known rose above the many challenges that her injuries placed before her. She was the original “Comeback Kid,” and as a reporter for the now-defunct Mountain Ear, I penned several stories about her resolve over the years, including two cover stories.
I wrote the first story, “Equestrian Excellence,” about her programs at Robinwood Riding Inn in Jackson, now the Nestlenook, for the Aug. 29, 1980, issue. After it appeared, she called to say I had done such a great job that she wanted to reward me with a riding lesson. Our running joke, after seeing all of the mishaps she suffered from riding, was that I somehow was “always just too busy to find time for that promised riding lesson.”
Ride in peace, Lisa. You were an original who literally broke the mold — and several bones in your colorful but all too short time here on Earth.
IN OTHER NEWS, it was nice to see my artistic sister-in-law Sarah W. Eastman and sister Mary Leone Borowski at the Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association’s winter show at the Main Street Gallery in North Conway for the opening reception last Saturday.
The exhibit features a collection of paintings by late artist Robert Gordon, who died in September. Check the gallery out Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK, we send greetings to one and all, including: the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1-15); Conway Scenic Railroad co-founder and U.S. Navu World War II veteran Dwight Smith, turning 97, now of the N.H. Veterans Home in Boscawen; and Tim Scott and Kelly Murphy (all 1-16), Sugar Maker Bakery/Mountain Mama Beth Carta-Dolan, ardent political watcher and frequent candidate Michael Callis, Sara Wright and Kimberly Harvey (1-17); Diane Bloomquist Sweeney (1-18); Badger Realty’s Brenda Leavitt (1-19); Realtor Dan Jones, Leeane Powell Gray and Carey Kish (1-19); Magic 104’s Mr. MWV, Clay Groves and Fryeburg chiropractor Joe Chisari (1-20); and Judith Hatch Oberg, Jean Jannuzzi and Diane Gilmore (1-21); and all others.
BE SURE TO TUNE IN TO WMWV 93.5-FM after 8 a.m. Monday to hear an interview live with bestselling Jackson thriller novelist Lisa Gardner with Roy “The Skiing DJ” Prescott about her new page-turner, “One Step Too Far,” which will be launched Tuesday. Lisa will appear with Jackson climber Mark Synnott, author of “The Third Pole: Mystery, Death and Obsession on Mount Everest” Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m., at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village in collaboration with White Birch Books in a live (and streaming) conversation. Go to whitebirchbooks.com or call Laura Cummings at (603) 356-3200 for more information.
HAVE A GREAT MLK Jr. Weekend and do something good for our community in his name. Stay warm and masked in public while thinking snow — and watching the Pats take on the Bills Saturday night!
